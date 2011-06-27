  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1993 Saab 9000
  5. Used 1993 Saab 9000 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Saab 9000 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 9000
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all 9000s for sale
List Price Estimate
$821 - $1,763
Used 9000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

SAAB STORY

cossackman, 02/07/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This model was purchased as a one owner vehicle with 77000 original miles. Maintenance has been regular (replaced outer tie rod ends at 109000 miles and an alternator). Have experienced some electrical problems. Usually a one-time occurence which is difficult to track and repair. Solid vehicle and has a lot of power for a 4 cylinder.

Report Abuse

Saab 1993 9000 CDE

RSDonahoe, 03/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had this care for over ten years and it has been an unbeleivably reliable and trusted friend. With over 100,000 miles, it is in mid-life. The styling is so classic that no one can tell it is almost 11 years old.

Report Abuse

1992 SAAB 9000 CDE

RonRondomanski, 10/14/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought the car with 87000 miles, a one owner trade at a newcar dealer. It now has 221000 and is running better then ever. It took awhile to get the bugs out of it. I have a local mech. who does nothing but SAABS. For quite awhile it had strange problems like the auto climate control, and various other elec. gremlins. But now is is great. Just got new exhaust, brakes, and Yokohama 205/60 DB s2's from tire rack. Drives and looks almost new. I do have reciepts for $9000 worth of maintenance over the last 6 years, but it was worth it, as I have had a new looking, new perfroming SAAB for 6 years at less then half the price of a new one. Also, it is fast enough to scare you!

Report Abuse

I Luv My 9000 CDE

FreddyB, 03/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Wonderful car to drive over long trips. Great city and hiway gas mileage. No other car like it on the road. A tad underpowered, but if I had wanted a road warrior I would've gotten the Turbo model.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9000s for sale

Related Used 1993 Saab 9000 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles