Used 1993 Saab 9000 Sedan Consumer Reviews

I have had this care for over ten years and it has been an unbeleivably reliable and trusted friend. With over 100,000 miles, it is in mid-life. The styling is so classic that no one can tell it is almost 11 years old.

RonRondomanski , 10/14/2004

Bought the car with 87000 miles, a one owner trade at a newcar dealer. It now has 221000 and is running better then ever. It took awhile to get the bugs out of it. I have a local mech. who does nothing but SAABS. For quite awhile it had strange problems like the auto climate control, and various other elec. gremlins. But now is is great. Just got new exhaust, brakes, and Yokohama 205/60 DB s2's from tire rack. Drives and looks almost new. I do have reciepts for $9000 worth of maintenance over the last 6 years, but it was worth it, as I have had a new looking, new perfroming SAAB for 6 years at less then half the price of a new one. Also, it is fast enough to scare you!