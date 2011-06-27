Used 1993 Saab 9000 Sedan Consumer Reviews
SAAB STORY
This model was purchased as a one owner vehicle with 77000 original miles. Maintenance has been regular (replaced outer tie rod ends at 109000 miles and an alternator). Have experienced some electrical problems. Usually a one-time occurence which is difficult to track and repair. Solid vehicle and has a lot of power for a 4 cylinder.
Saab 1993 9000 CDE
I have had this care for over ten years and it has been an unbeleivably reliable and trusted friend. With over 100,000 miles, it is in mid-life. The styling is so classic that no one can tell it is almost 11 years old.
1992 SAAB 9000 CDE
Bought the car with 87000 miles, a one owner trade at a newcar dealer. It now has 221000 and is running better then ever. It took awhile to get the bugs out of it. I have a local mech. who does nothing but SAABS. For quite awhile it had strange problems like the auto climate control, and various other elec. gremlins. But now is is great. Just got new exhaust, brakes, and Yokohama 205/60 DB s2's from tire rack. Drives and looks almost new. I do have reciepts for $9000 worth of maintenance over the last 6 years, but it was worth it, as I have had a new looking, new perfroming SAAB for 6 years at less then half the price of a new one. Also, it is fast enough to scare you!
I Luv My 9000 CDE
Wonderful car to drive over long trips. Great city and hiway gas mileage. No other car like it on the road. A tad underpowered, but if I had wanted a road warrior I would've gotten the Turbo model.
Sponsored cars related to the 9000
Related Used 1993 Saab 9000 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner