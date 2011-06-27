  1. Home
1993 Saab 9000 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base models are now called the CS and CD; luxury models are called CSE and CDE. Hatchbacks get more sedanlike styling that increases their length by four inches. A new Aero hatchback enters the lineup. The Aero is powered by a 225-horsepower version of the inline four found in the other turbo models.

The Saab that flies
Tristan,05/22/2009
I have a 1993 tan Saab 9000 cse turbo standard shift with 244,000 miles on it, but this car really is beautiful and I love driving it, a true European car worth looking up to.
Wonderful car
james,09/15/2009
This is my first car. I love it. I go hunting, fishing, canoeing and skiing all with just my saab. I bought it for 700$ with a lot of body damage. It drives straight and runs good. I take for routine trips that are over 200 miles with no problems. It handles great on the snow and ice (I live in Alaska), The exhaust fell off at the headers, but with a little welding it is as good as new. It looks like a piece of junk but when it drives and runs great who cares. I drive over 20000 miles a year and I have already put 15000 miles on this car (it originally had 185,000 miles). I love this car.
Great Story
Roba,06/28/2002
When you want the european engineering and longivity with a confortable ride check out the SAAB 9000 CSE... Our 9000CSE is just starting to get intoit's self after 90K of great miles... the usual maintenance but well worth it for the life of this great car.
Used Luxuary on the cheap
Tobruk,09/18/2002
A very solid car with few problems, except the automatic traction control device. A major pain, but not enough to spoil the fun. Especially great deal used, as they have a greater depreciation value than a volvo.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5500 rpm
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
