Used 1991 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews
Fun fun fun
This is my second pre owned Saab. I love this car. Yes, it can be pricey to fix at times, but the ride is great. The price listed here does not do this car justice. Mine has only 160k on it, and she runs like a demon. It is nice to drive to work or around town and not see fifty other cars like yours.
wow
had mine for 10 years, and love it. repairs can be pricey, but it is a great car!
Saab > domestics
Had the car for 2 years. Done a lot of maintenence and found it fairly easy. Very good car.
Amazing First Car
This is my first car, and I really love it, my parents gave it to me, and it is an amazing car.
A car for all ages
This is my second car so far, and it is superb. My last car was a 1993 Subaru Legacy AWD which was mediocre compared to the saab. The saab has 208,000 miles and it runs like a charm, the handling is great and the performance and ride comfort are top knotch. I would recommend this car to any beginner driver.
Sponsored cars related to the 9000
Related Used 1991 Saab 9000 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons