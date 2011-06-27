  1. Home
Used 1991 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews

4.5
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun fun fun

lpsaablp, 01/09/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my second pre owned Saab. I love this car. Yes, it can be pricey to fix at times, but the ride is great. The price listed here does not do this car justice. Mine has only 160k on it, and she runs like a demon. It is nice to drive to work or around town and not see fifty other cars like yours.

wow

rooks, 11/23/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

had mine for 10 years, and love it. repairs can be pricey, but it is a great car!

Saab > domestics

SaabMike, 10/11/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Had the car for 2 years. Done a lot of maintenence and found it fairly easy. Very good car.

Amazing First Car

Eric F, 08/01/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my first car, and I really love it, my parents gave it to me, and it is an amazing car.

A car for all ages

Joe2zzoli, 01/01/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my second car so far, and it is superb. My last car was a 1993 Subaru Legacy AWD which was mediocre compared to the saab. The saab has 208,000 miles and it runs like a charm, the handling is great and the performance and ride comfort are top knotch. I would recommend this car to any beginner driver.

