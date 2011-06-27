Used 1991 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews

Fun fun fun lpsaablp , 01/09/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second pre owned Saab. I love this car. Yes, it can be pricey to fix at times, but the ride is great. The price listed here does not do this car justice. Mine has only 160k on it, and she runs like a demon. It is nice to drive to work or around town and not see fifty other cars like yours. Report Abuse

wow rooks , 11/23/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful had mine for 10 years, and love it. repairs can be pricey, but it is a great car!

Saab > domestics SaabMike , 10/11/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Had the car for 2 years. Done a lot of maintenence and found it fairly easy. Very good car.

Amazing First Car Eric F , 08/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my first car, and I really love it, my parents gave it to me, and it is an amazing car.