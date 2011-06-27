1991 Saab 9000 Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Turbo CD Sedan is introduced.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Saab 9000.
Most helpful consumer reviews
lpsaablp,01/09/2009
This is my second pre owned Saab. I love this car. Yes, it can be pricey to fix at times, but the ride is great. The price listed here does not do this car justice. Mine has only 160k on it, and she runs like a demon. It is nice to drive to work or around town and not see fifty other cars like yours.
rooks,11/23/2002
had mine for 10 years, and love it. repairs can be pricey, but it is a great car!
SaabMike,10/11/2004
Had the car for 2 years. Done a lot of maintenence and found it fairly easy. Very good car.
Eric F,08/01/2002
This is my first car, and I really love it, my parents gave it to me, and it is an amazing car.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5500 rpm
