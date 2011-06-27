  1. Home
1991 Saab 9000 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Turbo CD Sedan is introduced.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun fun fun
lpsaablp,01/09/2009
This is my second pre owned Saab. I love this car. Yes, it can be pricey to fix at times, but the ride is great. The price listed here does not do this car justice. Mine has only 160k on it, and she runs like a demon. It is nice to drive to work or around town and not see fifty other cars like yours.
wow
rooks,11/23/2002
had mine for 10 years, and love it. repairs can be pricey, but it is a great car!
Saab > domestics
SaabMike,10/11/2004
Had the car for 2 years. Done a lot of maintenence and found it fairly easy. Very good car.
Amazing First Car
Eric F,08/01/2002
This is my first car, and I really love it, my parents gave it to me, and it is an amazing car.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5500 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Saab 9000 Overview

The Used 1991 Saab 9000 is offered in the following submodels: 9000 Hatchback, 9000 Sedan. Available styles include Turbo 4dr Hatchback, 4dr Hatchback, CD Turbo 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Hatchback, and CD 4dr Sedan.

