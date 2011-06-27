Used 1990 Saab 9000 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 9000
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212120
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.330.6/452.4 mi.313.2/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG212120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm128 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm130 hp @ 6000 rpm165 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.nono
Length181.9 in.188.2 in.188.2 in.
Curb weight3004 lbs.3022 lbs.3151 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.3 cu.ft.18.1 cu.ft.18.1 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.105.2 in.105.2 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
