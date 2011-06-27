  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1990 Saab 9000
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1990 Saab 9000 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Saab 9000 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$821 - $1,763
Used 9000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A new turbocharger is added to Turbo models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Saab 9000.

5(0%)
4(83%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SAABrina
JConn,04/06/2010
I love my 1986 Saab, but it is definitely an old car now with 211,000 miles on it. even though she's old, she still manages to act like a teenage girl. Sweet most of the time, but she can be a !@#$!. on the third fuel pump, the locks always break, some of the things have just never worked ac cruise control, but i don't care. in fact it makes me love this car all the more. its quirky and fast just like a saab should be. GM took a great brand and killed it. Long live Swedish Saabs
Not too shabby
Drake,12/10/2002
Bought mine with 130000, and now it has 150000, descent ride, good gas milage(22 city almost 32 highway), fun turbo, expensive but classy. Leather seats climate control turbo good for long trips. Expensive to fix and impossible to repair in your own garage. spent 3500 for the car and about 8000 for parts and labor. Still runs, cold starts hard, but turbo is easy to tune, mine has 235 torque and 205 horsepower with just turbo boost, k&n air and high octane (98 octane) fuel, beats any civic or integra piece of cake, even beat an 89 mustang down a strip. Fun car for kids, just need a good mechanic.
Saabilicious
Saab Driver,03/23/2003
The car rides extremely smoothly. However, if you have to take it to the shop beware! You will be in for a scare. I have found that the normal trip to the shop cost me an average of $500. From the transmission, to the engine, to the breaks, something contunually seems to be going every 6 months. On the upside, the ride is great. Very smooth, and comftortable. Great luxury ride. I would just reccomend take care of the car, or it will take care of your wallet!
Saab story
Nat,01/26/2005
Mine is a 1989 Turbo. As all Saab owners will tell you, we love the car--when it is running right. But you had better be a weekend mechanic yourself or have close ties to a reliable inexpensive mechanic you trust, or look out! My 2nd gear synchro has been cooked ever since I picked it up at105,000 miles. The speedo quit for 2yrs, then fixed itself this past year....go figure. I am about to havemy 3rd (that's right THIRD) clutch slavecylinder ($1200) in 5 yrs and 30,000miles. Headliner sagging now. I hear another cv joint clicking (and I alreadyreplaced this one). Engine mounts ofcourse need redoing now. It's not too late, save yourself! Buy a Toyota!
See all 6 reviews of the 1990 Saab 9000
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1990 Saab 9000 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Saab 9000

Used 1990 Saab 9000 Overview

The Used 1990 Saab 9000 is offered in the following submodels: 9000 Hatchback, 9000 Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Hatchback, S 4dr Sedan, CD Turbo 4dr Sedan, and Turbo 4dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Saab 9000?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Saab 9000s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Saab 9000 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Saab 9000.

Can't find a used 1990 Saab 9000s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saab 9000 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,846.

Find a used Saab for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,367.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab 9000 for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,625.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,325.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Saab 9000?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saab lease specials
Check out Saab 9000 lease specials

Related Used 1990 Saab 9000 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles