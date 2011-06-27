I love my 1986 Saab, but it is definitely an old car now with 211,000 miles on it. even though she's old, she still manages to act like a teenage girl. Sweet most of the time, but she can be a !@#$!. on the third fuel pump, the locks always break, some of the things have just never worked ac cruise control, but i don't care. in fact it makes me love this car all the more. its quirky and fast just like a saab should be. GM took a great brand and killed it. Long live Swedish Saabs

