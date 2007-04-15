Used 1992 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 143,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- used
1997 Saab 900 SE56,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,350
- used
1997 Saab 900 SE151,257 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,500
Virginian,04/15/2007
The most subtle property of the 900 is that there isn't a single straight line on the vehicle. On my first drive to the country, I never missed an arm rest in the center console because of how the body is positioned to work with the steering and instruments. The turbo provides great power and the car has performance handling characteristics. It is a Miata with room, a backseat, and trunk space!