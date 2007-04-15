Used 1992 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me

3 listings
900 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1993 Saab 900 S Luxury
    used

    1993 Saab 900 S Luxury

    143,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    56,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,350

    Details
  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    151,257 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,500

    Details

See all 15 reviews
A Zen Machine
Virginian,04/15/2007
The most subtle property of the 900 is that there isn't a single straight line on the vehicle. On my first drive to the country, I never missed an arm rest in the center console because of how the body is positioned to work with the steering and instruments. The turbo provides great power and the car has performance handling characteristics. It is a Miata with room, a backseat, and trunk space!
