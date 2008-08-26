Used 1998 Saab 900
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable interior, cool exterior shape, pleasing ergonomics.
- Turbo-lag can be a real problem in SE models. All 900s suffer from excessive torque steer.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Saab has faced some pretty tough times lately. An inconsiderate parent company, General Motors, tries to make Saab fit into GM's large corporate game plan, which has been a longstanding sore spot with Saab defenders. They claim that the giant multi-national does not understand the Saab audience and the appeal of these cars. Lately, and more importantly, Saab has been faced with the difficulties associated with having only a two car lineup. The much-loved 9000 line has been a favorite of Saabophiles and the press corps, but has been showing its age of late. The Saab 900, a beautiful and comfortable car, was a hit upon introduction in 1994, but sales have slowed because of increased competition from BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, in addition to nagging consumer concerns about the 900's build quality.
Despite some obvious difficulties and shortcomings, we still like Saab and the cars that they make. The Saab 900 is a comfortable, equipment-laden, near-luxury car that competes against entries from Volvo, BMW and Mercedes. Prices start around $25,000 for the 900 S three-door model, and climb all the way to $42,500 for the Saab 900 SE convertible.
The 900 is fun to drive with either of the car's engine choices. The turbocharged 2.0-liter unit, however, produces rocket-like acceleration that will char the front tires into oblivion if the driver is not careful. Torque steer is also a problem for cars equipped with the turbocharged engine. Handling feels a bit light in the 900 because the car is so upright and the seats are high off the floor. This gives the car a wallowy feeling through some turns, and can make weak-stomached passengers plead for Dramamine. The reality, however, is that the Saab 900 can hold its own with most imports from Germany and Japan when the road turns curvy.
The 900 is a good car. Unfortunately for Saab, there are plenty of good cars in the 900's price class. If your tastes run to the eccentric, however, this may be a better choice for you than a BMW 323is or Mercedes C280. You'll certainly stand out more in a crowd.
1998 Highlights
Bought my Saab in 1998, and have refused to replace it, no matter how dinged up it has gotten. I feel incredibly safe in it... it is built like a truck. And, for all its battle scars getting me around all these years. it is still my beautiful, copper-colored Saab. It has needed very few repairs, and when they have been needed I learned early it is best NOT to take it a Saab dealership. One problem is only place to put the coffee is in one coffee slot right over the transmission. Went to Sweden a few years ago and recognized first hand they drink very little coffee.
its a great car i had a 20th avn ed 900s T n now i hava 2.3 900s great cars 86 on the 2.0lt turbo was so powerful 80-130 was fun too drive
I've never had any engine and/or related mechanical problems. The car, even though it's a convertible, has a quieter interior than my Chevy Blazer. I like the four seats, and the back even folds-down to expose a cargo hole into the truck. Much more practical than a miata, S2000, etc. I have carried skis, and 8' pieces of lumber inside my convertible! The bad: the automatic climate control system uses a little fan to sense the inside temperature; that little fan frequently rattles, which can be annoying. The mechanics of the convertible top can be touchy -- $500 in repairs over the last 5 years. Overall good car. EXCELLENT value for money.
Everything thing is so nice the leather seats and the car alarm and it is very very comfortable to sit in and the air conditioning is nice. It is a very fast car to drive fast as a Mustang. I would refer any to buy this car it is a great car to own!
|S Turbo 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5700 rpm
|SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
