Used 1991 Saab 900 Sedan Consumer Reviews

jwthr , 10/22/2003

0 of 3 people found this review helpful

When something goes wrong with your car and you take it to a mechanic and tell them you own a Saab and they give you that look like, I feel really sorry for you, it's time to invest in another vehicle. I bought the car for $2400 and had it 2 years. It had 108,000 miles on it at the time of purchase. I spent $4,000 fixing it, and that was without fixing the transmission (which took 20 seconds to engage reverse and shifted so hard I think I lost some teeth). I timed the 0-60 just for kicks and it took 18 seconds just to get to 45. The leather seats were also hard as a rock. I now have a 90 Dodge Dynasty and it is literally twice the car the Saab was.