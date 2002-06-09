Used 1991 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 143,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- used
1997 Saab 900 SE56,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,350
- used
1997 Saab 900 SE151,257 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Saab 900 searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Saab 900
Read recent reviews for the Saab 900
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.85 Reviews
Report abuse
"the moose",09/06/2002
I purchased my 2-dr 900T about four years ago and I've been in love with it ever since. It's one of those cars that you either love or hate. My favorite part of the car is its handling. It feel superb on the road and its got enough power under the hood for the race driver in you. Back seat isn't comfortable for long drives but it works for what it is. The car has been in the shop a number of times but never for the same reason. I've been told that it's best to purchase a Saab either after 85k or before 135k miles. Overall it has been a wonderful car and it's never left me on the road waiting for a service truck. I recomend highly! =)