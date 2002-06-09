Used 1991 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Saab 900 S Luxury
    1993 Saab 900 S Luxury

    143,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    1997 Saab 900 SE

    56,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,350

  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    1997 Saab 900 SE

    151,257 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,500

1991 Saab Turbo
"the moose",09/06/2002
I purchased my 2-dr 900T about four years ago and I've been in love with it ever since. It's one of those cars that you either love or hate. My favorite part of the car is its handling. It feel superb on the road and its got enough power under the hood for the race driver in you. Back seat isn't comfortable for long drives but it works for what it is. The car has been in the shop a number of times but never for the same reason. I've been told that it's best to purchase a Saab either after 85k or before 135k miles. Overall it has been a wonderful car and it's never left me on the road waiting for a service truck. I recomend highly! =)
