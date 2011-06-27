Used 1991 Saab 900 Consumer Reviews
1991 Saab Turbo
I purchased my 2-dr 900T about four years ago and I've been in love with it ever since. It's one of those cars that you either love or hate. My favorite part of the car is its handling. It feel superb on the road and its got enough power under the hood for the race driver in you. Back seat isn't comfortable for long drives but it works for what it is. The car has been in the shop a number of times but never for the same reason. I've been told that it's best to purchase a Saab either after 85k or before 135k miles. Overall it has been a wonderful car and it's never left me on the road waiting for a service truck. I recomend highly! =)
Great Car
Fun to drive. Reliable, cool looking and a great eye catcher.
Unreliable piece of garbage!
When something goes wrong with your car and you take it to a mechanic and tell them you own a Saab and they give you that look like, I feel really sorry for you, it's time to invest in another vehicle. I bought the car for $2400 and had it 2 years. It had 108,000 miles on it at the time of purchase. I spent $4,000 fixing it, and that was without fixing the transmission (which took 20 seconds to engage reverse and shifted so hard I think I lost some teeth). I timed the 0-60 just for kicks and it took 18 seconds just to get to 45. The leather seats were also hard as a rock. I now have a 90 Dodge Dynasty and it is literally twice the car the Saab was.
Don't even think about it!
I actually loved this car. Its looks, good fuel economy, etc. Don't buy it. Coast me a fortune...and just when you think its over something else goes. Went through 2 trans. One I believe the oil was accidently drained during an oil change and never refilled. 2nd was driving too hard. They have very weak gear boxes. Happens to Turbos all the time according to the only half way decent mechanic I could find. I you must buy! Drive like an old lady and cross you fingers!
not bad for a 13 year old car
Great weekend car. I have the convertable and its a fun car.
