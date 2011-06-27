  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2001 Saab 9-3
  5. Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 9-3
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,173 - $2,816
Used 9-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

9-3 Viggen - Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

dwatech, 10/15/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my second Saab. My '99 9-5 was comfortable luxury at a great (used) price. The Viggen has all the comfort and luxury and outstanding performance too. The turbo kick at almost any speed is exhilirating. Torque steer is an issue, but there are aftermarket cures for that. Exterior look of the car is very "euro" and hatchback yields excellent cargo capability. Interior is comfortable, lack of cupholders just emphasizes that you should be driving the car when you are in it, not drinking (or talking on the phone). No automatic available anyway, so keep your hands free for driving! Viggen's have a loyal following too, so expect used prices to be pretty stable.

Report Abuse

My Little black Dress that i just can help but love

osvsct, 03/20/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Well to start of it is a 2001 Saab Viggen and i adore this car. Yes as with most cars stuff has broken or has gone wrong but nothing that if u know how to use the internet can easy be fixed for a cheaper price. well this is my Second Saab 9-3 and my first Viggen. I love the car for its low stance its after market rims and the most important that tiny coke bottle displacement engine with its shop vac sized turbo. I dont drive it hard cuz it gets noticed more going low and slow witch is what i like (less speeding tickets) but out on the high was its stable, flat and has more than ample power for passing. but like all Turbo engines the best bet is to change your oil every 4000km with synthetic

Report Abuse

Viggen with Vigor

Jas H, 01/08/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This Saab Viggen is the best of their cars. She flies and handles like the jet she's named after. The car has been clocked at 152 with a bit more reserve and never felt strained or loose. On the highway (if I stay out of the boost range except for some spirited passing) I average 31.5 mpg. I can do the PA to FL run in 18 hours to Melbourne and be as fresh as when starting. She's one silent strong sexy steed! With the hatchback I can carry a large load and yet retain the sleek looks or run light and nimble all day, either way a winner. The Viggen is a unique auto, the fun of a Porsche Cayman, the practicality of a wagon, the economy of a VW, a sweet ride!!!

Report Abuse

Saab 9-3 Viggen

maturbo951, 04/04/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is a rocket. Perfect for those who dont want the norm. This is the ultimate sleeper.

Report Abuse

The Best Sleeper Cars

Ray, 02/15/2017
Viggen 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I own and have owned my 2001 SAAB Viggen for 16 years and done lots of upgrades to engine, suspension and wheels. That make it a car that I have surprised a lot of high priced sports cars even ones with V8s. Still love my car even with the time showing on the seats. No accidents or dings just a lot of TLC that helped it get to 178000 miles. Hope to see 200000.

Performance
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale

Related Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles