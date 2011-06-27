Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen Consumer Reviews

9-3 Viggen - Wolf in Sheep's Clothing dwatech , 10/15/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my second Saab. My '99 9-5 was comfortable luxury at a great (used) price. The Viggen has all the comfort and luxury and outstanding performance too. The turbo kick at almost any speed is exhilirating. Torque steer is an issue, but there are aftermarket cures for that. Exterior look of the car is very "euro" and hatchback yields excellent cargo capability. Interior is comfortable, lack of cupholders just emphasizes that you should be driving the car when you are in it, not drinking (or talking on the phone). No automatic available anyway, so keep your hands free for driving! Viggen's have a loyal following too, so expect used prices to be pretty stable. Report Abuse

My Little black Dress that i just can help but love osvsct , 03/20/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Well to start of it is a 2001 Saab Viggen and i adore this car. Yes as with most cars stuff has broken or has gone wrong but nothing that if u know how to use the internet can easy be fixed for a cheaper price. well this is my Second Saab 9-3 and my first Viggen. I love the car for its low stance its after market rims and the most important that tiny coke bottle displacement engine with its shop vac sized turbo. I dont drive it hard cuz it gets noticed more going low and slow witch is what i like (less speeding tickets) but out on the high was its stable, flat and has more than ample power for passing. but like all Turbo engines the best bet is to change your oil every 4000km with synthetic

Viggen with Vigor Jas H , 01/08/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This Saab Viggen is the best of their cars. She flies and handles like the jet she's named after. The car has been clocked at 152 with a bit more reserve and never felt strained or loose. On the highway (if I stay out of the boost range except for some spirited passing) I average 31.5 mpg. I can do the PA to FL run in 18 hours to Melbourne and be as fresh as when starting. She's one silent strong sexy steed! With the hatchback I can carry a large load and yet retain the sleek looks or run light and nimble all day, either way a winner. The Viggen is a unique auto, the fun of a Porsche Cayman, the practicality of a wagon, the economy of a VW, a sweet ride!!!

Saab 9-3 Viggen maturbo951 , 04/04/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is a rocket. Perfect for those who dont want the norm. This is the ultimate sleeper.