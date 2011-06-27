Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-2X Aero 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,732
|$3,173
|$3,432
|Clean
|$2,452
|$2,847
|$3,075
|Average
|$1,893
|$2,197
|$2,361
|Rough
|$1,334
|$1,546
|$1,647
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,568
|$3,060
|$3,346
|Clean
|$2,305
|$2,746
|$2,998
|Average
|$1,780
|$2,119
|$2,302
|Rough
|$1,254
|$1,491
|$1,606