Estimated values
1992 Suzuki Samurai JA 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,030
|$1,326
|Clean
|$401
|$918
|$1,185
|Average
|$303
|$694
|$905
|Rough
|$204
|$469
|$624
