2003 Toyota Celica Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,776$4,339$5,218
Clean$2,471$3,870$4,648
Average$1,862$2,932$3,508
Rough$1,252$1,993$2,369
Sell my 2003 Toyota Celica with Edmunds
2003 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,962$4,177$4,867
Clean$2,637$3,725$4,336
Average$1,987$2,822$3,273
Rough$1,336$1,919$2,210
Shop for a used Toyota Celica near you
2003 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,352$3,874$4,726
Clean$2,094$3,455$4,210
Average$1,577$2,618$3,178
Rough$1,061$1,780$2,146
Sell my 2003 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you
2003 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,314$4,865$5,741
Clean$2,950$4,339$5,114
Average$2,223$3,287$3,860
Rough$1,495$2,235$2,606
Sell my 2003 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Toyota Celica on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Celica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,471 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,870 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Celica is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Celica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,471 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,870 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Toyota Celica, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Celica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,471 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,870 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Toyota Celica. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Toyota Celica and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Toyota Celica ranges from $1,252 to $5,218, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Toyota Celica is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.