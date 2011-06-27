Estimated values
2003 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,776
|$4,339
|$5,218
|Clean
|$2,471
|$3,870
|$4,648
|Average
|$1,862
|$2,932
|$3,508
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,993
|$2,369
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,962
|$4,177
|$4,867
|Clean
|$2,637
|$3,725
|$4,336
|Average
|$1,987
|$2,822
|$3,273
|Rough
|$1,336
|$1,919
|$2,210
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,352
|$3,874
|$4,726
|Clean
|$2,094
|$3,455
|$4,210
|Average
|$1,577
|$2,618
|$3,178
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,780
|$2,146
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,314
|$4,865
|$5,741
|Clean
|$2,950
|$4,339
|$5,114
|Average
|$2,223
|$3,287
|$3,860
|Rough
|$1,495
|$2,235
|$2,606