1998 Suzuki Sidekick Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$723$1,429$1,787
Clean$644$1,274$1,598
Average$487$964$1,221
Rough$330$654$844
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$647$1,336$1,685
Clean$577$1,191$1,508
Average$436$901$1,152
Rough$296$612$796
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$744$1,452$1,810
Clean$664$1,294$1,619
Average$502$980$1,237
Rough$340$665$855
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$767$1,481$1,844
Clean$684$1,321$1,649
Average$517$1,000$1,260
Rough$351$678$871
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX FLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$754$1,465$1,827
Clean$672$1,307$1,634
Average$508$989$1,249
Rough$344$671$863
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$675$1,370$1,723
Clean$601$1,221$1,541
Average$455$924$1,177
Rough$308$627$814
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JX SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$758$1,471$1,833
Clean$676$1,312$1,639
Average$511$993$1,253
Rough$346$674$866
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$706$1,407$1,764
Clean$629$1,255$1,578
Average$476$950$1,206
Rough$322$644$833
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$684$1,381$1,735
Clean$610$1,231$1,552
Average$461$932$1,186
Rough$312$632$819
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$711$1,414$1,771
Clean$634$1,261$1,584
Average$480$954$1,210
Rough$325$648$836
