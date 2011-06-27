Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$723
|$1,429
|$1,787
|Clean
|$644
|$1,274
|$1,598
|Average
|$487
|$964
|$1,221
|Rough
|$330
|$654
|$844
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$647
|$1,336
|$1,685
|Clean
|$577
|$1,191
|$1,508
|Average
|$436
|$901
|$1,152
|Rough
|$296
|$612
|$796
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$744
|$1,452
|$1,810
|Clean
|$664
|$1,294
|$1,619
|Average
|$502
|$980
|$1,237
|Rough
|$340
|$665
|$855
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$767
|$1,481
|$1,844
|Clean
|$684
|$1,321
|$1,649
|Average
|$517
|$1,000
|$1,260
|Rough
|$351
|$678
|$871
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX FLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$754
|$1,465
|$1,827
|Clean
|$672
|$1,307
|$1,634
|Average
|$508
|$989
|$1,249
|Rough
|$344
|$671
|$863
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,370
|$1,723
|Clean
|$601
|$1,221
|$1,541
|Average
|$455
|$924
|$1,177
|Rough
|$308
|$627
|$814
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JX SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$758
|$1,471
|$1,833
|Clean
|$676
|$1,312
|$1,639
|Average
|$511
|$993
|$1,253
|Rough
|$346
|$674
|$866
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$706
|$1,407
|$1,764
|Clean
|$629
|$1,255
|$1,578
|Average
|$476
|$950
|$1,206
|Rough
|$322
|$644
|$833
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$684
|$1,381
|$1,735
|Clean
|$610
|$1,231
|$1,552
|Average
|$461
|$932
|$1,186
|Rough
|$312
|$632
|$819
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Sidekick JX SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$711
|$1,414
|$1,771
|Clean
|$634
|$1,261
|$1,584
|Average
|$480
|$954
|$1,210
|Rough
|$325
|$648
|$836