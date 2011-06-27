Estimated values
1998 Suzuki X-90 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$654
|$1,343
|$1,694
|Clean
|$583
|$1,198
|$1,516
|Average
|$441
|$906
|$1,158
|Rough
|$299
|$615
|$800
1998 Suzuki X-90 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$683
|$1,380
|$1,734
|Clean
|$609
|$1,230
|$1,551
|Average
|$460
|$931
|$1,185
|Rough
|$312
|$632
|$819
1998 Suzuki X-90 SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$718
|$1,423
|$1,781
|Clean
|$640
|$1,269
|$1,593
|Average
|$484
|$960
|$1,217
|Rough
|$328
|$652
|$841