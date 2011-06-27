2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
SOLID Van!
Great vehicle in its class. The payload and hauling abilities are on point as well as interior space. Definitely the most spacious of any van I’ve been in. Smooth ride, handles well for its size, and muscles up hills when fully loaded. Very reliable and mechanically sound. Maintenance and oil changes are dirt cheap (I change my oil for $50, a Mercedes cost $300, couldn’t imagine repairs, no brainer). These vans are a great answer to the Mercedes Sprinter which I’ve heard first hand have plenty of costly issues. All in all a fantastically reliable vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2014 and 2019
Just replaced my 2014 ( only 30,000 miles ) with new 2019 Promaster. In 5 years couple factory recalls and problem with key fob - fixed under warranty. Using for construction business and camping. Love great turning radius and decent off road capability. Test drive couple Transit's and liked it, but Promaster is smaller outside and bigger inside - decisive factor for me. Only van wide enough to put bed "across " ( I am 6' )
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great for utility horrible to drive + hour
I bought it to haul my off road motorcycles and it works very well for that purpose. Fuel mileage is decent at about 13.5 in the city and 18.5 on longer road trips. My complaint is it is the most uncomfortable vehical I have ever driven. The wheel won't tilt and sits at a strange angle and the seat has one low set arm rest with the door bolster too far away to sit straight up and down with my arm on. I find myself leaning towards the door so my arm rest on the bolster and also forward to hold the wheel and end up in pain after an hour. I have taken it on 2 four hour trips and it takes days for me to recover. I now constantly correct my leaning and just hold my left arm out so my back is better but my shoulders cramp so I started putting a pillow between me and the door, it helps. It's a 45,000 dollar vehical that I have had for 3 weeks and I am looking for aftermarket steering collum, door bolsters and seats and will pay what ever it takes when I find then. So it is great as far as utility and would be wonderful if I did not need to drive it further that 10 miles. Drivers erganomics are by far the worst I have ever experienced. I really regret not buying a ford transit.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Can’t see
I replace headlight bulbs in a constant rotation. Every 6 months one burns out. The doors lock closed at random times. When it snows the air vent fills with snow, melts then freezes into a solid block. Had a total brake failure at 44,000 miles. Brake pedal went to the floor, no brakes ! Getting anything from Promaster is a joke.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ram shopping for unwanted bundle packages.
I have been shopping for a Ram Promaster Cargo Van 150 or 250 high top, either with a 136 or 159 inch w/b. I want speed control, rear door glass, key fobs and back up aid. If I was going to pay for stuff just to jack up the price give me swivel seats, the larger generator, the 12 volt rear plug and trailer hitch package or the alarm system. However all Ram wants to sell is stuff I really am not interested in like aluminum wheels, fancy grill, side wall paneling, wood floor, appearance group and the like. Who needs most of this stuff in either a work or recreation vehicle? Your not making me want to buy your product, your telling me to shop your competitor to get what I want and not pay for what I don't what. Not a van within 500 miles of what I want. You make a van to appeal to practical needs and mess it up thinking it should be dressed up like a luxury car which it is not. You're as bad as the phone service providers wanting to make bundle packages that is driving landline users to pull the cord. No wonder more Transits sell than Promasters. You just don't get it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Value
