2019 Ram Promaster Cargo
What’s new
- Increase in towing and payload capacities
- Mild front-end styling updates
- Part of the first ProMaster Cargo generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Good low-traction performance and tight turning radius
- Variety of body styles to suit a range of business needs
- Available onboard internet connection
- Strange and uncomfortable driving position
- Less towing capacity than other full-size vans
- Unrefined ride quality, even for a van
Which Promaster Cargo Van does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Few vehicles have changed as dramatically in the last few years as the full-size cargo van. Traditional models based on heavy-duty pickup frames and components have largely given way to lighter, narrower and taller vans that are safer, more efficient and easier to drive.
Several models, including the Chevrolet Express, the GMC Savana and the Nissan NV, still use a truck frame as a base, while the Ford Transit used carlike unibody construction for reduced weight and improved ride comfort. The 2019 Ram ProMaster Cargo takes it a step further: Not only does it have a unibody, but it's also driven by its front wheels. All rivals are rear-wheel-drive.
Front-wheel drive offers benefits such as a lower floor height, which makes cargo loading and entry and exit easier. And extra engine weight over the front wheels can offer better traction on slippery roads. A tight turning circle also helps with low-speed maneuverability. Front-wheel drive, however, limits towing capacity, and while the ProMaster offers increased capacity for 2019 — it can now tow up to 6,800 pounds, 30 percent more than before — it still falls short of the more than 7,000-pound maximums of its Ford, Nissan and Mercedes Sprinter rivals.
But the ProMaster remains strong where it counts for cargo vans: Its maximum payload capacity of 4,680 pounds ranks near the top of its field.
The Ram ProMaster is a good pick for commercial use if you can overlook its unconventional style (slightly updated for 2019), strange buslike driving position and mediocre towing ability. If you can, the payoff is a cargo van with excellent city mobility and easy cargo loading and unloading.
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van models
The 2019 Ram ProMaster Cargo is a large van with two seats and a large cargo area designed for storing gear and upfitting. There are no traditional trim levels. Instead, its 1500, 2500 and 3500 levels indicate the size of the vehicle (higher numbers translate to longer available wheelbases and taller roofs) as well as increasing payload ratings.
All ProMaster models come with a 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine (280 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
The 1500 carries a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR, or maximum allowable weight of the vehicle and its contents) of 8,550 pounds, with a payload rating of 3,770 to 3,990 pounds, depending on configuration. A 118-inch wheelbase and a low cargo roof are standard, while a 136-inch wheelbase model is available with either a low or high cargo roof.
The 2500's GVWR is listed at 8,900 pounds, with a payload rating of 3,700 to 4,130 pounds. It's available in a high-roof configuration with a 136-inch or 159-inch wheelbase.
Lastly, the GVWR for the 3500 is listed at 9,350 pounds, with a payload rating of 4,020 to 4,430 pounds. A high roof is standard, as is a 159-inch wheelbase, and you can even order an extended version with a longer cargo area.
Standard features on the Ram ProMaster 1500 include 16-inch steel wheels, split-opening rear doors, manually adjustable mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a full-size spare tire, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cloth upholstery, a telescoping-only steering wheel, cargo lights, tie-down rings in the cargo area, a 5-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, and a four-speaker audio system with an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.
The 2500 and 3500 versions come with the same equipment as the 1500, but they feature a heavy-duty suspension to deal with the higher payloads.
Optional features include alloy wheels, power-folding and heated mirrors, windows for the sliding rear doors, rear windows, daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, vinyl upholstery, heated seats, lumbar adjustment for one or both seats, a double passenger seat, swivel seats, a suspended driver's seat, cargo-area climate control, satellite radio, a navigation system and a tow hitch.
A few options are also available through Mopar, including remote engine start, electronic vehicle tracking, carpeted or rubberized floor mats, LED cargo lighting, a spray-in bedliner and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Sponsored cars related to the Promaster Cargo Van
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- off-roading
- comfort
- oil
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- ride quality
- interior
- towing
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- brakes
- climate control
- wheels & tires
- value
- warranty
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great vehicle in its class. The payload and hauling abilities are on point as well as interior space. Definitely the most spacious of any van I’ve been in. Smooth ride, handles well for its size, and muscles up hills when fully loaded. Very reliable and mechanically sound. Maintenance and oil changes are dirt cheap (I change my oil for $50, a Mercedes cost $300, couldn’t imagine repairs, no brainer). These vans are a great answer to the Mercedes Sprinter which I’ve heard first hand have plenty of costly issues. All in all a fantastically reliable vehicle.
Just replaced my 2014 ( only 30,000 miles ) with new 2019 Promaster. In 5 years couple factory recalls and problem with key fob - fixed under warranty. Using for construction business and camping. Love great turning radius and decent off road capability. Test drive couple Transit's and liked it, but Promaster is smaller outside and bigger inside - decisive factor for me. Only van wide enough to put bed "across " ( I am 6' )
I bought it to haul my off road motorcycles and it works very well for that purpose. Fuel mileage is decent at about 13.5 in the city and 18.5 on longer road trips. My complaint is it is the most uncomfortable vehical I have ever driven. The wheel won't tilt and sits at a strange angle and the seat has one low set arm rest with the door bolster too far away to sit straight up and down with my arm on. I find myself leaning towards the door so my arm rest on the bolster and also forward to hold the wheel and end up in pain after an hour. I have taken it on 2 four hour trips and it takes days for me to recover. I now constantly correct my leaning and just hold my left arm out so my back is better but my shoulders cramp so I started putting a pillow between me and the door, it helps. It's a 45,000 dollar vehical that I have had for 3 weeks and I am looking for aftermarket steering collum, door bolsters and seats and will pay what ever it takes when I find then. So it is great as far as utility and would be wonderful if I did not need to drive it further that 10 miles. Drivers erganomics are by far the worst I have ever experienced. I really regret not buying a ford transit.
I replace headlight bulbs in a constant rotation. Every 6 months one burns out. The doors lock closed at random times. When it snows the air vent fills with snow, melts then freezes into a solid block. Had a total brake failure at 44,000 miles. Brake pedal went to the floor, no brakes ! Getting anything from Promaster is a joke.
Features & Specs
|2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,695
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|1500 High Roof 3dr Van
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,895
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,645
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,295
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Promaster Cargo Van safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- Description: Sounds an alert if an object is in close proximity to the rear bumper.
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Provides a view directly behind the van to prevent collisions while reversing.
- Cargo Tie-Downs
- Keeps items from slipping and sliding around the cargo area.
Ram ProMaster Cargo Van vs. the competition
Ram ProMaster Cargo Van vs. Ford Transit
Like the ProMaster, the Ford Transit is a full-size cargo van sold in a variety of body styles. Its rear-wheel-drive architecture allows for a much higher tow rating than the front-wheel-drive ProMaster. It has a more traditional seating position, too, and can load more weight in the cargo area when you specify the dual rear-wheel option. On the downside, the Transit is more expensive than the ProMaster.
Ram ProMaster Cargo Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
Just because it's a Mercedes doesn't mean the Sprinter is a luxury commercial cargo van. However, it is built to a higher standard and offers some extra niceties such as advanced safety systems, heated seats and even a sunroof. And make no mistake, the Sprinter is a highly capable workhorse and offers a similar variety of body styles as its competitors.
Ram ProMaster Cargo Van vs. Ford Transit Connect
The Ford Transit Connect is smaller than the standard Transit and Ram ProMaster, in both size and price. It's more maneuverable around tight city streets and back alleys than the larger Transit, but as you might expect, the Transit Connect's cargo area is much smaller and its payload capacity is about half of the ProMaster's.
FAQ
Is the Ram Promaster Cargo Van a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van:
- Increase in towing and payload capacities
- Mild front-end styling updates
- Part of the first ProMaster Cargo generation introduced for 2014
Is the Ram Promaster Cargo Van reliable?
Is the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
The least-expensive 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,195.
Other versions include:
- 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,695
- 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,895
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,645
- 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,295
- 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,895
- 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,195
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,895
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,195
- 3500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,895
- 2500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,595
What are the different models of Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
More about the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
The 2019 Ram ProMaster Cargo is the only full-size commercial van that uses front-wheel drive. That may sound odd for a work vehicle, but this setup has its advantages, including improved traction, particularly when the van is relatively lightly laden, a smaller turning radius, and excellent visibility because the transversely mounted engine allows a short hood. But the rear-wheel-drive layout of every other big van has its advantages as well. So which advantages work best for you?
Before Ram was Ram, it was Dodge. And Dodge's history of commercial delivery vehicles goes back to 1919 when it introduced its first half-ton panel truck. But the ProMaster Cargo is actually based on the third-generation Fiat Ducato van, a European design introduced in 2006 that's also produced in countries around the world. The significant difference between the ProMaster and all its siblings is that, while the others are offered solely with four-cylinder diesel engines, the ProMaster is only offered with a gas-burning V6.
In fact, the ProMaster's V6 is the same 3.6-liter V6 offered in many Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. Rated at 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of peak torque in the ProMaster, it's hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Keep in mind that the ProMaster is a commercial vehicle. The accoutrements and comforts that can be taken for granted in a consumer-intended vehicle are either optional or missing altogether. The odd driving position is almost akin to being behind the wheel of a bus. The ProMaster's usually sold as a bare shell ready for upfitting with shelving, racks, slats, clamps, hooks, cables — it's a tool to do a job, and it can find a home in the ProMaster Cargo Van. The ProMaster Cargo is offered in 1500, 2500 and 3500 trims, each with higher payload capabilities than the last. It's also available with 118-, 136- and 159-inch wheelbases and with a low or high roof for additional headroom. That's a lot of flexibility.
Since the ProMaster is a commercial vehicle, the EPA doesn't rate its mileage. But expect its lighter, unibody architecture to provide better fuel economy than rivals with heavy bodies bolted to pickup truck frames.
Buying a commercial van is a business decision. It means making a hard choice about what's best for your needs and which vehicle can meet those needs as efficiently as possible. Edmunds is your partner in getting the perfect Ram ProMaster Cargo at the right price to boost your profits.
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Overview
The 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is offered in the following styles: 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 2500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Promaster Cargo Van 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Promaster Cargo Van.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Promaster Cargo Van featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2500 High Roof, 1500 High Roof, 3500 High Roof, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,945. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,714 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,714 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,231.
The average savings for the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 16.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,940. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $6,723 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,723 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,217.
The average savings for the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 19.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans are available in my area?
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Listings and Inventory
There are currently 16 new 2019 [object Object] Promaster Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,610 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,775 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Promaster Cargo Van available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Promaster Cargo Van for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Promaster Cargo Van you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,689.
Find a new Ram for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,234.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van and all available trim types: 1500 Low Roof, 3500 High Roof, 3500 High Roof, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
Related 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 1500
- 2019 3500
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2019 Savana Cargo
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger