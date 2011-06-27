Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Worse van ever. David Khat , 07/11/2018 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 186 of 188 people found this review helpful This announcement is in regards to the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. We are an experienced and established logistic company with a fleet of 160 cargo vans contracted with several companies. In the past, we have used several cargo brands such as Ford, Chevy, and Nissan. Recently, our leasing agent has switched us to the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. Immediately from the first month of service, we have encountered countless problems that we have never experience before when using other make and models. The two main issues are mechanical and vehicle structure within less than 700 miles. The mechanical issues we have dealt with are the following, Serpentine belt, controls several important part of the vehicle such as AC, alternator, and power steering. The serpentine belt comes off which is not normal, and we are unable to prevent this issues. Transmission, the vehicle does not shift properly or not at all and the gears disconnect leading to rolling of the van which has lead to an accident in our fleet which has totaled another vehicle. The shifter in the vans are loose and/or becoming loose. Within the first 3000 miles, the front tires bald without reason which is abnormal as well. The structure issue is the door handle hinges. The door handle hinges mounted to the frame are weak and snap out regularly making it unable to open and the hinges actually break off the van. In January and February 2018, we made a formal complaint to Dodge through out leasing company. We had two visits from two different Dodge personnel and discussed the issues state above. During the visits, the Dodge personnel admitted to being aware of the hinge issues. Dodge personnel offered to only assist us to the mechanical issues, transmission and serpentine belt. However, they have not fixed the vehicles thoroughly, and are continuously being serviced. Within Dodge service, we are not reimbursement or given an incentive for the down time these vehicles are being serviced. The front tires and structural issues are still being overlooked. This announcement is to bring attention to all consumers to not invest in 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. Your money and safety are at risk. ..... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

JUNK WARNING DO NOT BUY Tjf , 07/27/2018 1500 Low Roof w/136" WB 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 79 of 79 people found this review helpful Just like all the other reviews, after 115000 needs new tranny, also entire top half of engine needed to be replaced. This is a legal lemon. I've replaced more headlights on this truck than all other trucks I've owned combined. Struts have been replaced twice the cargo doors never worked correctly need a new radiator for the second time. Please save yourself the money and aggravation do not buy. This is by far the worse vehicle I've ever owned including the used trucks Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

560 miles from new and left rear brake locked up. Jamie , 11/07/2018 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 69 of 69 people found this review helpful Do not buy. Traded my Ford for a lemon. I have had van 8 days. The day I left dealer to have motor shake and tires that are square. I drove van 45 mile home and tires got better and engine shake stopped after a couple of miles. I shook it off to bad gas. Well today driving down interstate 10 miles from home it starts to smell like something burning. Guess what left rear brake is stuck and smoking. I was in fast lane and trying to move right. But now we motor starts to miss and power loss. Well after stopping to figure out what the hells going on and waiting an hour to cool off. It made it home. Called dealer to find they couldn't get it in till the next day. So here I sit. Story to continue. Lemon law will be on menu.☹ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

7 promasters, always broken Adam , 08/05/2018 3500 High Roof w/Extended Length 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 95 of 97 people found this review helpful We own a tour company and switched our fleet to these vans because the design is easy for clients to get in and out of. Boy, did we make a mistake. Out of 7 vans we have lights going out weekly, rain coming in from leaking roofs that we had in the shops over and over again. Out of 7 vans- 3 had transmission replacements in under 70,000 miles and 3 more had lifters clicking at under 80,000 miles. We replace lights weekly and now we’re having airbag sensors going off. We honestly have had to rent vehicles all summer to replace these pieces of junk and if you buy one have a good tow/rescue plan because you’ll need it. Junk, junk, junk. We will be switching to a chevrolet custom up fitted van and it may not be as friendly for customers but at least it won’t be sitting in the shop for 2 weeks of every month. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse