2022 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Specs & Features

More about the 2022 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity10,590 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,560 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach29.4 degrees
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Bed Length76.3 in.
Curb weight7,001 lbs.
Gross weight8,565 lbs.
Ground clearance14.2 in.
Height80.9 in.
Length238.8 in.
Maximum payload1,560 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity10,590 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.1 in.
Turning circle48.2 ft.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Adjustable stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
