2019 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2019 Ram 2500HD Tradesman/Off-Road/Snow Chief.
I bought the first Ram of it's kind to hit the state and so far so good. We are a Mopar family and this is my 3rd consecutive Ram since 2007 (born in raised in a GM home and that's who put food on the table). My last truck was a 2014 Ram 4x4 1500 5.7/8spd. QC Black Edition, so I have prior experience with the beauty that is the 8 speed. I'll preface this by stating I had been actively shopping (actually building) 2018 Tradesman similarly opted. I had went to 3 dealers to look, but just couldn't settle for the 6 speed transmission. The 6 speed and 373 is a terrible combo in Ram and the 4:10s are hard to find. I ended up seeing this exact model at the last dealer I went to. I while there aren't many rebates, I do get supplier pricing and qualified for 0% so I decided to take it for a drive. First thing I noticed is that the 1st 3 gears pulled substantially harder than the 6 speed. 4th, while low, seems to be a good mid-range gearing. On the highway this truck sings along at 70 moh and appx 1800rpm. I am averaging (only 200 miles on it) appx 15mpg, with mixed driving. I pull a boat,firewood,ATVs etc, and maybe a TT from time to time. I cannot justify the added expense of the CTD. FCA did right with this setup as the 8 speed can handle almost 600ftlbs of torque. I refuse to get caught up in this numbers game the makers are doing. The ride is quiet but firm, but it's a heavy duty. If you want plush, buy a car or spend $80k. I buy trucks for trucks. This setup is the perfect blend of function over form. The work grade vinyl is better feeling than most leathers and if I didn't tell you it was vinyl, you'd assume it was leather. This truck is carpet deleted, because who wants to clean carpet in a truck? If this gets dirty I can wipe the seats with a wet rag and spray out the floors. No more freaking out because mud was left in your $46k truck. Technology wise, I have no use for the 12" screen or climate control. They are neat, but wholly unnecessary, as phones can take care of everything I need and then some. But to each there own. This truck does have, park sense, rear camera, puddle lights, skid plates, On/Off tires/ Bilstein Shocks, Hill Descent control, Factory break controller, 220amp alternator, 6 aux switches, clearance lamps, and overhead night light (weirdly my favorite feature in my last truck too. It's the simple things) It's a well refined beast. There are a few things I don't care for: The ugly SXM antenna (I didn't get SXM nor do I want it), No flares on this year Off Road (it's an upgrade that usually results in rust anyway). Floor storage is only available on the Big Horn. If you can get over your stigma of owning a gas powered HD, this truck is a game changer. I know Ford and GM are coming to market with their answer, but I don't see that this race will ever stop, so pick a spot in the line and cut in.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ram 2500 Diesel
This is about my tenth ram and is so far the best. Its the tradesman crew cab. Like the restyled black interior and finally no more grey. I had the seat covers changed by a local upfitter to black leather. Impressed with the fuel mileage at 20 to 23 mpg empty and 12 pulling a loaded trailer. Ordering the trailer prep package was a big help and cost less than installing later. Wished I could of ordered it and the side tool boxes together but you can’t. Like the pull down step for easy box access. Was disappointed that the steering wheel is tilt only and that they know longer offer the in floor storage on the tradesmen like my last one.
Holding my breath
my 2008 f250 continued to have issues, engine was great but not things attached or the trans. I got 250k out it but the repairs cost more than payments. I went with the 2500 on price point and got a tradesmen. I only have 2000 miles two long trips and all I can say is wow! The drive is luxurious for a truck and their is more power than I will ever need and the new body style I like more than Ford or GMC. My ford buddies call me a traitor :) but it was ten under and F250 XLT and I got more off with end of year sales. Will see in 200K what I think but This is the best truck I have ever own. Just enough tech, just enough extras but nothing over board. This diesel has a lot of punch. Down below it wont let me select 6.7
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best truck on the market
I searched 2500’s for 4 months. I went to the dealerships of Ford, Chevy, GMC, Toyota, and Ram. The F250 are light weight & seem powerful, BUT THATS BECAUSE THEYRE ALUMINUM. Price is outrageous, and style is too boxy. Also, comfort in the Fords are “Thumbs down”. Next, Tundra’s are nothing more than Overpriced Tacoma’s w/terrible gas mileage and next to nothing towing. GMC have all the Bells and whistles of luxury, but WAY TOO EXPENSIVE. Plus, I want a truck that WORKS, not shines in a parking lot. Lastly, Chevy’s options for the money are crap. $65,000 for a 2500 w/no bed liner, no running boards, no tie downs or fifth wheel hook up in the bed, and that’s on 2019. Finally, I got exactly what I was looking for in option/value/towing in the 2500 Hemi long bed. Design is smooth, sturdy, & options were best in class. Bed liner, FULL LENGTH running boards, back up & bed cameras w/zoom, tie down/5th wheel hook ups already in bed and also electric hookup inside bed. Interior is roomy, Bluetooth everything, tons of USB/power outlets, tons of under seat storage, heated seats & steering wheel, cup holders galore(I have 5 kids) and the price was low 50’s. I LOVE THIS TRUCK & unless something goes drastically wrong, will go RAM for the rest of my life.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hemi
love my 2019 6.4, works most of the time ,10mpg pulling,about 16 not,hard to keep your foot out of it, fun to drive and nicest interior on the market.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 2500
Related 2019 Ram 2500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020