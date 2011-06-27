Used 2013 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Beware rexer , 05/28/2013 23 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought a brand new 2013 RAM 1500 and must admit that it was my first brand new purchase for a vehicle. I got a couple blocks away from the dealership when all of a sudden steam and smoke started pouring out from under the hood. I looked down at the temp guage and it was slightly below the red mark. I pulled over and popped the hood and found a rad hose not attached to engine. I called the dealership who sent a tech out to meet me (later found out that the hose is given a plastic peice at the factory to assit in assembly and it was never removed causing the hose to fall off under pressure). I spoke with the dealership and Chrysler Canada and was told too bad basically, your stuck with it. Report Abuse

2013 Dodge Ram 1500 Express 4x4 Quad w/ Hemi jason134 , 06/18/2013 20 of 23 people found this review helpful Drove 2013 f150 STX 4x4 ext cab, 7k discount, priced at $27k. Decent truck but kinda cheap interior, just felt it was overall average. Toyota wasnt even close asking 33k for similar equipped truck as ford. And Toyota doesn't discount! Poo poo to them, their vehicles have had lots of issues lately and Tundra is dated. Dodge had the quad express hemi 4x4 discounted 11k down to 24k! Drove it and felt more refined, smooth ride, powerful and great interior. Honestly has everything needed. Navigation, leather, and backup camera are really the only things missing in the express. I get 18mpg combined driving too! No Joke! Friend has ecoboost f150 and he can't get 18mpg and he doesn't have a hemi!

5 years still no problem darkwinger , 09/15/2018 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful made this review because this truck had some negative reviews. I have had my truck when she was just a baby with 3 miles on it I haven't had 1 problem with this truck ever the motor has 50k miles on in and still runs like the day I got it. the interior no on tear everything is perfect. hope this helps someone. Performance Value

If you don't mind a glitchy electrical system... Dave B. , 09/14/2018 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My truck is acutally a SLT Big Horn V8, but that option isn't listed. Truck rides nice, looks awesome, carries a lot and has acceleration out the wahzoo. I read all the reviews on these trucks, saw the problems listed for the 2013's & 2014's on websites (like Car complaints). I have owned Ram in the past and really liked them, so I took a chance on this one. But I bought an extended warranty with it (something I never do). Good thing I did, has already paid for itself. And I'm sure it'll pay for itself again. Had it about 4 months and the center info display (behind the steering wheel), blanked out. It was about 14 degrees out, but as soon as the truck warmed up it came on again. Everyday the temp went below 20, the center display would go out. The radio works fine, that screen didn't go out. But these years are notorious for problems with electrical (mainly the TIPM which controls everything). Both of my front struts were leaking, but that's not bad for a 5yr old truck w/85k miles. Warranty paid to replace them. Warranty also covered the exhaust manifold when it developed a leak. Again, expected on a truck this old. I would buy it again, but def with and extended warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value