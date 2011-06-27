Estimated values
1994 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$608
|$1,318
|$1,683
|Clean
|$536
|$1,164
|$1,491
|Average
|$391
|$856
|$1,106
|Rough
|$246
|$548
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Crown Victoria S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,306
|$1,683
|Clean
|$505
|$1,154
|$1,491
|Average
|$369
|$848
|$1,106
|Rough
|$232
|$543
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$588
|$1,310
|$1,683
|Clean
|$518
|$1,157
|$1,491
|Average
|$378
|$851
|$1,106
|Rough
|$238
|$544
|$722