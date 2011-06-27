Used 2012 Porsche Cayman Coupe Consumer Reviews
2012 Porsche Cayman R is the next great classic!!
Broward, 08/23/2017
R 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
I have owned several Porsches including twin turbo 911s and driven Lambos, Ferraris and Nissan GTRs. The Cayman R is more fun than anything I have driven. It completely connects you with the road more than these other exotics. My guess is the value of the Cayman R has bottomed out as of mid 2017 so now is the time to buy one!
Worth every penny
Ken, 03/04/2016
2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M)
This is a super car, fun to drive, surprisingly comfortable, quick and responsive. On the downside it is expensive to repair, but with extended warranty there are less worries.
Top Notch Classic
Dan, 11/13/2019
R 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
The Cayman R is the purest modern Porsche period. This car handles like nothing else on the road and we a few tasteful tweaks the Cayman R "hauls the mail" and will outrun most 911's with a skilled driver. Too much fun for words to describe.
