  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayman
  4. Used 2012 Porsche Cayman
  5. Used 2012 Porsche Cayman Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Porsche Cayman Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Cayman
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Caymans for sale
List Price Estimate
$25,150 - $34,597
Used Cayman for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2012 Porsche Cayman R is the next great classic!!

Broward, 08/23/2017
R 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned several Porsches including twin turbo 911s and driven Lambos, Ferraris and Nissan GTRs. The Cayman R is more fun than anything I have driven. It completely connects you with the road more than these other exotics. My guess is the value of the Cayman R has bottomed out as of mid 2017 so now is the time to buy one!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Worth every penny

Ken, 03/04/2016
2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a super car, fun to drive, surprisingly comfortable, quick and responsive. On the downside it is expensive to repair, but with extended warranty there are less worries.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Top Notch Classic

Dan, 11/13/2019
R 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Cayman R is the purest modern Porsche period. This car handles like nothing else on the road and we a few tasteful tweaks the Cayman R "hauls the mail" and will outrun most 911's with a skilled driver. Too much fun for words to describe.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Caymans for sale

Related Used 2012 Porsche Cayman Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles