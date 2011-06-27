Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,771
|$23,124
|$26,071
|Clean
|$17,420
|$21,483
|$24,129
|Average
|$14,719
|$18,201
|$20,246
|Rough
|$12,017
|$14,919
|$16,363
Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,741
|$26,781
|$30,195
|Clean
|$20,176
|$24,880
|$27,946
|Average
|$17,047
|$21,079
|$23,449
|Rough
|$13,918
|$17,278
|$18,951