If you want a midsize luxury SUV that makes you grin every time you slip behind the wheel, your best bet is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne. With handling that's as dynamic as a Cirque du Soleil performer and a range of available engines that starts out at 335 horsepower and ends at 670 hp with the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the Cayenne deftly combines sports car performance with SUV utility.
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
- Wide selection of powerful engines
- Exquisite interior and build quality
- Plenty of customization options
The Cayenne is more expensive than competing midsize crossovers, and the extensive options list can put a significant dent in your wallet. But it's the price you pay for an SUV that is far more enjoyable to drive than rivals and that allows for deeper customization for a truly tailored experience.
The Cayenne range includes V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The new Cayenne GTS uses a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 — the same engine found in the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid models — but at a less potent tune. With 453 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque, the GTS slots between the Cayenne S (434 hp) and the Turbo (541 hp).
If you want a luxury crossover with the dynamics of a sports car, look no further — the Cayenne's sterling handling abilities justify the Porsche badge. Performance upgrades are available on the base Cayenne, ensuring superlative handling abilities regardless of engine choice. From behind the wheel, the Cayenne feels more dynamic and engaging than its direct rivals. The Cayenne GTS is even more so.
In contrast to its sometimes confused transmission, we found no similar incongruities with the Cayenne GTS' standard adaptive air suspension. In the default suspension setting, the GTS feels a little stiffer than other midsize SUVs, but it never feels floaty — something that cannot be said of some air-equipped competitors. We're willing to accept the slightly firmer ride, and we think buyers looking at this performance-oriented model will too.
The Cayenne's cabin is crafted with high-quality materials that impress — even in this opulent class. Soft-touch plastics are used throughout, and you can opt to have the interior further decked out in wood, leather, faux suede, carbon fiber or aluminum trim. The use of glossy black trim in the center stack attracts fingerprints, making this area look perpetually dirty unless you frequently wipe it down. From a practicality standpoint, the cabin is spacious in the front and back, with plenty of room for tall adults all around.
A 12.4-inch touchscreen dominates the Cayenne's dashboard. It is loaded with one of the best infotainment systems in the class, with attractive graphics, intuitive operation, standard navigation and a customizable home screen. The haptic buttons surrounding the shift lever look high-tech, but their haphazard arrangement is a blemish in an otherwise flawless cabin.
The standard Cayenne holds a little less cargo than other midsize luxury SUVs. If you need room for lots of gear, the Cayenne isn't the ideal choice for you. This is especially true of the Cayenne Coupe, which sacrifices some cargo room for its sportier profile. Cabin storage also isn't quite up to class standards, but most occupants won't be hurting for cubbies — you just won't find the clever caches offered by competitors. If you need to tow, the Cayenne can pull up to 7,700 pounds.
The Cayenne was already one of our favorite SUVs thanks to its just-right blend of performance and comfort. The new GTS appeals to the Porsche buyer who doesn't need the explosive power of the Turbo but wants a more visceral experience than the Cayenne S provides.
Features & Specs
|Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$163,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|670 hp @ 5750 rpm
|E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$81,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5300 rpm
FAQ
Is the Porsche Cayenne a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Porsche Cayenne?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne:
- The GTS returns, powered by a 453-horsepower turbocharged V8
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
Is the Porsche Cayenne reliable?
Is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche Cayenne?
The least-expensive 2021 Porsche Cayenne is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,800.
Other versions include:
- Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $163,200
- E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $81,800
What are the different models of Porsche Cayenne?
2021 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Overview
The 2021 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Cayenne Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Cayenne Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Turbo S E-Hybrid, E-Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
