Estimated values
2010 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,762
|$24,058
|$27,212
|Clean
|$18,479
|$22,517
|$25,370
|Average
|$15,913
|$19,434
|$21,686
|Rough
|$13,347
|$16,352
|$18,001
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.9L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,197
|$19,718
|$22,304
|Clean
|$15,146
|$18,455
|$20,794
|Average
|$13,043
|$15,928
|$17,774
|Rough
|$10,940
|$13,402
|$14,755