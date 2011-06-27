  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,605$3,740$4,364
Clean$2,330$3,351$3,910
Average$1,780$2,574$3,002
Rough$1,230$1,797$2,094
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,139$3,071$3,584
Clean$1,914$2,752$3,211
Average$1,462$2,114$2,465
Rough$1,010$1,475$1,720
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,192$3,157$3,688
Clean$1,961$2,829$3,304
Average$1,498$2,173$2,537
Rough$1,035$1,517$1,770
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,669$3,913$4,596
Clean$2,387$3,506$4,117
Average$1,824$2,693$3,161
Rough$1,260$1,880$2,205
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,504$3,526$4,090
Clean$2,240$3,160$3,665
Average$1,711$2,427$2,814
Rough$1,183$1,694$1,963
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,977$4,625$5,528
Clean$2,662$4,145$4,953
Average$2,034$3,183$3,803
Rough$1,406$2,222$2,652
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,588$3,499$4,000
Clean$2,315$3,135$3,584
Average$1,769$2,408$2,752
Rough$1,222$1,681$1,920
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,326$3,346$3,907
Clean$2,081$2,998$3,501
Average$1,590$2,303$2,688
Rough$1,098$1,607$1,875
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,804$3,885$4,481
Clean$2,508$3,481$4,015
Average$1,916$2,674$3,083
Rough$1,324$1,866$2,150
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,481$3,288$3,735
Clean$2,219$2,946$3,347
Average$1,695$2,263$2,569
Rough$1,172$1,579$1,792
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX Special Edition PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,215$3,186$3,721
Clean$1,981$2,855$3,334
Average$1,514$2,193$2,559
Rough$1,046$1,531$1,785
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,574$3,650$4,243
Clean$2,302$3,271$3,802
Average$1,759$2,512$2,919
Rough$1,216$1,754$2,036
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,183$3,145$3,675
Clean$1,953$2,818$3,292
Average$1,492$2,164$2,528
Rough$1,031$1,511$1,763
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,621$3,718$4,322
Clean$2,344$3,332$3,872
Average$1,791$2,559$2,973
Rough$1,238$1,786$2,074
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,749$3,790$4,364
Clean$2,459$3,396$3,910
Average$1,879$2,609$3,002
Rough$1,298$1,821$2,094
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,996$2,897$3,392
Clean$1,785$2,596$3,039
Average$1,364$1,994$2,334
Rough$942$1,391$1,628
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,684$3,839$4,475
Clean$2,401$3,440$4,010
Average$1,834$2,642$3,079
Rough$1,267$1,844$2,147
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,762$3,887$4,507
Clean$2,470$3,483$4,038
Average$1,887$2,675$3,101
Rough$1,304$1,867$2,163
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,744$4,103$4,847
Clean$2,455$3,676$4,343
Average$1,875$2,824$3,334
Rough$1,296$1,971$2,326
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,280$3,615$4,345
Clean$2,039$3,239$3,893
Average$1,558$2,488$2,989
Rough$1,077$1,736$2,085
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,473$3,511$4,082
Clean$2,212$3,146$3,657
Average$1,690$2,416$2,808
Rough$1,168$1,687$1,958
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,338$3,350$3,906
Clean$2,091$3,001$3,500
Average$1,598$2,305$2,687
Rough$1,104$1,609$1,874
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,257$3,118$3,593
Clean$2,018$2,794$3,220
Average$1,542$2,146$2,472
Rough$1,066$1,498$1,724
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX Special Edition V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,770$2,233$2,492
Clean$1,583$2,001$2,232
Average$1,209$1,537$1,714
Rough$836$1,073$1,196
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,794$3,856$4,440
Clean$2,500$3,455$3,978
Average$1,910$2,654$3,054
Rough$1,320$1,852$2,131
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,515$3,465$3,988
Clean$2,250$3,104$3,573
Average$1,719$2,384$2,744
Rough$1,188$1,664$1,914
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,653$3,770$4,383
Clean$2,373$3,378$3,927
Average$1,813$2,594$3,015
Rough$1,253$1,811$2,103
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,325$3,328$3,879
Clean$2,079$2,982$3,476
Average$1,589$2,290$2,669
Rough$1,098$1,599$1,861
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,752$3,876$4,495
Clean$2,461$3,473$4,027
Average$1,880$2,668$3,092
Rough$1,300$1,862$2,157
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,218$3,084$3,563
Clean$1,983$2,764$3,192
Average$1,515$2,123$2,451
Rough$1,047$1,482$1,710
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,311$3,224$3,725
Clean$2,067$2,889$3,338
Average$1,580$2,219$2,563
Rough$1,092$1,549$1,788
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,584$3,663$4,256
Clean$2,311$3,282$3,813
Average$1,766$2,521$2,928
Rough$1,220$1,760$2,042
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,124$3,043$3,550
Clean$1,899$2,727$3,181
Average$1,451$2,094$2,442
Rough$1,003$1,462$1,703
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,668$3,769$4,376
Clean$2,386$3,378$3,921
Average$1,823$2,594$3,010
Rough$1,260$1,811$2,100
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,677$3,780$4,388
Clean$2,394$3,388$3,932
Average$1,829$2,602$3,019
Rough$1,264$1,816$2,106
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,247$3,116$3,596
Clean$2,010$2,792$3,222
Average$1,535$2,144$2,474
Rough$1,061$1,497$1,725
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,399$3,421$3,982
Clean$2,146$3,066$3,568
Average$1,640$2,354$2,739
Rough$1,133$1,643$1,911
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,979$4,195$4,864
Clean$2,665$3,759$4,358
Average$2,036$2,887$3,346
Rough$1,407$2,015$2,334
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,727$3,833$4,442
Clean$2,439$3,435$3,980
Average$1,864$2,638$3,056
Rough$1,288$1,841$2,131
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,578$3,640$4,224
Clean$2,306$3,261$3,784
Average$1,761$2,505$2,906
Rough$1,217$1,748$2,027
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,364$3,501$4,125
Clean$2,114$3,137$3,696
Average$1,615$2,409$2,838
Rough$1,116$1,682$1,979
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,239 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,239 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,239 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Honda Accord ranges from $1,077 to $4,345, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.