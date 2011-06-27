Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,605
|$3,740
|$4,364
|Clean
|$2,330
|$3,351
|$3,910
|Average
|$1,780
|$2,574
|$3,002
|Rough
|$1,230
|$1,797
|$2,094
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,139
|$3,071
|$3,584
|Clean
|$1,914
|$2,752
|$3,211
|Average
|$1,462
|$2,114
|$2,465
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,475
|$1,720
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$3,157
|$3,688
|Clean
|$1,961
|$2,829
|$3,304
|Average
|$1,498
|$2,173
|$2,537
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,517
|$1,770
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,669
|$3,913
|$4,596
|Clean
|$2,387
|$3,506
|$4,117
|Average
|$1,824
|$2,693
|$3,161
|Rough
|$1,260
|$1,880
|$2,205
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,504
|$3,526
|$4,090
|Clean
|$2,240
|$3,160
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,711
|$2,427
|$2,814
|Rough
|$1,183
|$1,694
|$1,963
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,977
|$4,625
|$5,528
|Clean
|$2,662
|$4,145
|$4,953
|Average
|$2,034
|$3,183
|$3,803
|Rough
|$1,406
|$2,222
|$2,652
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,588
|$3,499
|$4,000
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,135
|$3,584
|Average
|$1,769
|$2,408
|$2,752
|Rough
|$1,222
|$1,681
|$1,920
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,326
|$3,346
|$3,907
|Clean
|$2,081
|$2,998
|$3,501
|Average
|$1,590
|$2,303
|$2,688
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,607
|$1,875
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,804
|$3,885
|$4,481
|Clean
|$2,508
|$3,481
|$4,015
|Average
|$1,916
|$2,674
|$3,083
|Rough
|$1,324
|$1,866
|$2,150
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,481
|$3,288
|$3,735
|Clean
|$2,219
|$2,946
|$3,347
|Average
|$1,695
|$2,263
|$2,569
|Rough
|$1,172
|$1,579
|$1,792
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX Special Edition PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,215
|$3,186
|$3,721
|Clean
|$1,981
|$2,855
|$3,334
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,193
|$2,559
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,531
|$1,785
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,574
|$3,650
|$4,243
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,271
|$3,802
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,512
|$2,919
|Rough
|$1,216
|$1,754
|$2,036
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,183
|$3,145
|$3,675
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,818
|$3,292
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,164
|$2,528
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,511
|$1,763
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,621
|$3,718
|$4,322
|Clean
|$2,344
|$3,332
|$3,872
|Average
|$1,791
|$2,559
|$2,973
|Rough
|$1,238
|$1,786
|$2,074
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,749
|$3,790
|$4,364
|Clean
|$2,459
|$3,396
|$3,910
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,609
|$3,002
|Rough
|$1,298
|$1,821
|$2,094
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$2,897
|$3,392
|Clean
|$1,785
|$2,596
|$3,039
|Average
|$1,364
|$1,994
|$2,334
|Rough
|$942
|$1,391
|$1,628
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,684
|$3,839
|$4,475
|Clean
|$2,401
|$3,440
|$4,010
|Average
|$1,834
|$2,642
|$3,079
|Rough
|$1,267
|$1,844
|$2,147
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,762
|$3,887
|$4,507
|Clean
|$2,470
|$3,483
|$4,038
|Average
|$1,887
|$2,675
|$3,101
|Rough
|$1,304
|$1,867
|$2,163
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,744
|$4,103
|$4,847
|Clean
|$2,455
|$3,676
|$4,343
|Average
|$1,875
|$2,824
|$3,334
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,971
|$2,326
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,280
|$3,615
|$4,345
|Clean
|$2,039
|$3,239
|$3,893
|Average
|$1,558
|$2,488
|$2,989
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,736
|$2,085
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,473
|$3,511
|$4,082
|Clean
|$2,212
|$3,146
|$3,657
|Average
|$1,690
|$2,416
|$2,808
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,687
|$1,958
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,338
|$3,350
|$3,906
|Clean
|$2,091
|$3,001
|$3,500
|Average
|$1,598
|$2,305
|$2,687
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,609
|$1,874
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$3,118
|$3,593
|Clean
|$2,018
|$2,794
|$3,220
|Average
|$1,542
|$2,146
|$2,472
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,498
|$1,724
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX Special Edition V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,233
|$2,492
|Clean
|$1,583
|$2,001
|$2,232
|Average
|$1,209
|$1,537
|$1,714
|Rough
|$836
|$1,073
|$1,196
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,794
|$3,856
|$4,440
|Clean
|$2,500
|$3,455
|$3,978
|Average
|$1,910
|$2,654
|$3,054
|Rough
|$1,320
|$1,852
|$2,131
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,465
|$3,988
|Clean
|$2,250
|$3,104
|$3,573
|Average
|$1,719
|$2,384
|$2,744
|Rough
|$1,188
|$1,664
|$1,914
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,653
|$3,770
|$4,383
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,378
|$3,927
|Average
|$1,813
|$2,594
|$3,015
|Rough
|$1,253
|$1,811
|$2,103
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,325
|$3,328
|$3,879
|Clean
|$2,079
|$2,982
|$3,476
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,290
|$2,669
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,599
|$1,861
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,752
|$3,876
|$4,495
|Clean
|$2,461
|$3,473
|$4,027
|Average
|$1,880
|$2,668
|$3,092
|Rough
|$1,300
|$1,862
|$2,157
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,218
|$3,084
|$3,563
|Clean
|$1,983
|$2,764
|$3,192
|Average
|$1,515
|$2,123
|$2,451
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,482
|$1,710
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,311
|$3,224
|$3,725
|Clean
|$2,067
|$2,889
|$3,338
|Average
|$1,580
|$2,219
|$2,563
|Rough
|$1,092
|$1,549
|$1,788
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$3,663
|$4,256
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,282
|$3,813
|Average
|$1,766
|$2,521
|$2,928
|Rough
|$1,220
|$1,760
|$2,042
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$3,043
|$3,550
|Clean
|$1,899
|$2,727
|$3,181
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,094
|$2,442
|Rough
|$1,003
|$1,462
|$1,703
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,668
|$3,769
|$4,376
|Clean
|$2,386
|$3,378
|$3,921
|Average
|$1,823
|$2,594
|$3,010
|Rough
|$1,260
|$1,811
|$2,100
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,677
|$3,780
|$4,388
|Clean
|$2,394
|$3,388
|$3,932
|Average
|$1,829
|$2,602
|$3,019
|Rough
|$1,264
|$1,816
|$2,106
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,247
|$3,116
|$3,596
|Clean
|$2,010
|$2,792
|$3,222
|Average
|$1,535
|$2,144
|$2,474
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,497
|$1,725
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,399
|$3,421
|$3,982
|Clean
|$2,146
|$3,066
|$3,568
|Average
|$1,640
|$2,354
|$2,739
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,643
|$1,911
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,979
|$4,195
|$4,864
|Clean
|$2,665
|$3,759
|$4,358
|Average
|$2,036
|$2,887
|$3,346
|Rough
|$1,407
|$2,015
|$2,334
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,727
|$3,833
|$4,442
|Clean
|$2,439
|$3,435
|$3,980
|Average
|$1,864
|$2,638
|$3,056
|Rough
|$1,288
|$1,841
|$2,131
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,578
|$3,640
|$4,224
|Clean
|$2,306
|$3,261
|$3,784
|Average
|$1,761
|$2,505
|$2,906
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,748
|$2,027
Estimated values
2005 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,364
|$3,501
|$4,125
|Clean
|$2,114
|$3,137
|$3,696
|Average
|$1,615
|$2,409
|$2,838
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,682
|$1,979