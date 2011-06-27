Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,189
|$4,485
|$5,188
|Clean
|$2,908
|$4,102
|$4,748
|Average
|$2,347
|$3,336
|$3,869
|Rough
|$1,785
|$2,570
|$2,989
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,577
|$5,104
|$5,933
|Clean
|$3,262
|$4,668
|$5,430
|Average
|$2,632
|$3,797
|$4,424
|Rough
|$2,003
|$2,925
|$3,418
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,854
|$4,096
|$4,770
|Clean
|$2,602
|$3,746
|$4,365
|Average
|$2,100
|$3,047
|$3,557
|Rough
|$1,598
|$2,347
|$2,748
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,758
|$5,726
|$6,791
|Clean
|$3,427
|$5,237
|$6,215
|Average
|$2,765
|$4,259
|$5,064
|Rough
|$2,104
|$3,281
|$3,912
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,312
|$6,068
|$7,021
|Clean
|$3,933
|$5,550
|$6,426
|Average
|$3,173
|$4,514
|$5,236
|Rough
|$2,414
|$3,478
|$4,045
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,422
|$4,792
|$5,536
|Clean
|$3,121
|$4,382
|$5,067
|Average
|$2,518
|$3,564
|$4,128
|Rough
|$1,916
|$2,746
|$3,190
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,678
|$3,828
|$4,452
|Clean
|$2,442
|$3,501
|$4,075
|Average
|$1,970
|$2,847
|$3,320
|Rough
|$1,499
|$2,194
|$2,565
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,179
|$4,493
|$5,207
|Clean
|$2,899
|$4,109
|$4,765
|Average
|$2,339
|$3,342
|$3,883
|Rough
|$1,780
|$2,575
|$3,000
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,544
|$6,303
|$7,260
|Clean
|$4,144
|$5,765
|$6,645
|Average
|$3,344
|$4,688
|$5,414
|Rough
|$2,544
|$3,612
|$4,183
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,421
|$3,381
|$3,902
|Clean
|$2,208
|$3,092
|$3,571
|Average
|$1,782
|$2,515
|$2,910
|Rough
|$1,355
|$1,937
|$2,248
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,422
|$4,792
|$5,536
|Clean
|$3,121
|$4,382
|$5,067
|Average
|$2,518
|$3,564
|$4,128
|Rough
|$1,916
|$2,746
|$3,190
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,583
|$3,276
|$3,655
|Clean
|$2,356
|$2,996
|$3,345
|Average
|$1,901
|$2,437
|$2,725
|Rough
|$1,446
|$1,877
|$2,106
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,951
|$4,207
|$4,890
|Clean
|$2,692
|$3,848
|$4,475
|Average
|$2,172
|$3,130
|$3,646
|Rough
|$1,652
|$2,411
|$2,817
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,579
|$3,679
|$4,275
|Clean
|$2,352
|$3,365
|$3,913
|Average
|$1,898
|$2,736
|$3,188
|Rough
|$1,444
|$2,108
|$2,463
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,198
|$3,503
|$4,210
|Clean
|$2,005
|$3,204
|$3,853
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,606
|$3,139
|Rough
|$1,231
|$2,008
|$2,425
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,808
|$3,641
|$4,096
|Clean
|$2,561
|$3,330
|$3,749
|Average
|$2,066
|$2,708
|$3,054
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,087
|$2,360
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,540
|$3,522
|$4,057
|Clean
|$2,316
|$3,221
|$3,713
|Average
|$1,869
|$2,620
|$3,025
|Rough
|$1,422
|$2,018
|$2,337
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,567
|$3,659
|$4,253
|Clean
|$2,341
|$3,347
|$3,892
|Average
|$1,889
|$2,722
|$3,171
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,097
|$2,450
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,529
|$4,926
|$5,686
|Clean
|$3,218
|$4,506
|$5,204
|Average
|$2,597
|$3,664
|$4,240
|Rough
|$1,975
|$2,823
|$3,276
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,241
|$4,575
|$5,299
|Clean
|$2,956
|$4,184
|$4,850
|Average
|$2,385
|$3,403
|$3,951
|Rough
|$1,814
|$2,622
|$3,053
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,259
|$4,588
|$5,310
|Clean
|$2,972
|$4,196
|$4,860
|Average
|$2,398
|$3,413
|$3,960
|Rough
|$1,824
|$2,629
|$3,059
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,173
|$5,755
|$6,614
|Clean
|$3,805
|$5,263
|$6,054
|Average
|$3,071
|$4,281
|$4,932
|Rough
|$2,336
|$3,298
|$3,811
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,770
|$3,936
|$4,568
|Clean
|$2,526
|$3,600
|$4,181
|Average
|$2,038
|$2,927
|$3,406
|Rough
|$1,551
|$2,255
|$2,632
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,501
|$4,916
|$5,686
|Clean
|$3,192
|$4,496
|$5,204
|Average
|$2,576
|$3,657
|$4,240
|Rough
|$1,960
|$2,817
|$3,276
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,260
|$5,924
|$6,827
|Clean
|$3,885
|$5,418
|$6,249
|Average
|$3,135
|$4,406
|$5,091
|Rough
|$2,385
|$3,395
|$3,933
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,496
|$6,263
|$7,223
|Clean
|$4,101
|$5,728
|$6,611
|Average
|$3,309
|$4,659
|$5,386
|Rough
|$2,517
|$3,589
|$4,162
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,825
|$4,039
|$4,698
|Clean
|$2,576
|$3,694
|$4,299
|Average
|$2,079
|$3,004
|$3,503
|Rough
|$1,582
|$2,315
|$2,706
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,099
|$4,387
|$5,086
|Clean
|$2,826
|$4,012
|$4,655
|Average
|$2,281
|$3,263
|$3,792
|Rough
|$1,735
|$2,514
|$2,930
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,589
|$6,240
|$7,138
|Clean
|$4,185
|$5,707
|$6,533
|Average
|$3,377
|$4,641
|$5,323
|Rough
|$2,569
|$3,576
|$4,112
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,344
|$4,707
|$5,447
|Clean
|$3,050
|$4,305
|$4,986
|Average
|$2,461
|$3,501
|$4,062
|Rough
|$1,872
|$2,698
|$3,138
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,058
|$4,377
|$5,094
|Clean
|$2,788
|$4,003
|$4,662
|Average
|$2,250
|$3,256
|$3,798
|Rough
|$1,712
|$2,508
|$2,935
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,068
|$4,471
|$5,232
|Clean
|$2,798
|$4,090
|$4,789
|Average
|$2,258
|$3,326
|$3,902
|Rough
|$1,717
|$2,562
|$3,014
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,109
|$4,736
|$5,616
|Clean
|$2,836
|$4,332
|$5,140
|Average
|$2,288
|$3,523
|$4,188
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,714
|$3,236
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic MUGEN Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,950
|$7,795
|$8,802
|Clean
|$5,426
|$7,130
|$8,056
|Average
|$4,379
|$5,798
|$6,563
|Rough
|$3,331
|$4,467
|$5,071
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,854
|$6,655
|$7,636
|Clean
|$4,427
|$6,087
|$6,989
|Average
|$3,572
|$4,951
|$5,694
|Rough
|$2,717
|$3,814
|$4,399
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,489
|$5,915
|$6,692
|Clean
|$4,093
|$5,410
|$6,125
|Average
|$3,303
|$4,400
|$4,990
|Rough
|$2,513
|$3,390
|$3,856