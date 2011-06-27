  1. Home
2008 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,189$4,485$5,188
Clean$2,908$4,102$4,748
Average$2,347$3,336$3,869
Rough$1,785$2,570$2,989
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,577$5,104$5,933
Clean$3,262$4,668$5,430
Average$2,632$3,797$4,424
Rough$2,003$2,925$3,418
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,854$4,096$4,770
Clean$2,602$3,746$4,365
Average$2,100$3,047$3,557
Rough$1,598$2,347$2,748
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,758$5,726$6,791
Clean$3,427$5,237$6,215
Average$2,765$4,259$5,064
Rough$2,104$3,281$3,912
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,312$6,068$7,021
Clean$3,933$5,550$6,426
Average$3,173$4,514$5,236
Rough$2,414$3,478$4,045
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,422$4,792$5,536
Clean$3,121$4,382$5,067
Average$2,518$3,564$4,128
Rough$1,916$2,746$3,190
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,678$3,828$4,452
Clean$2,442$3,501$4,075
Average$1,970$2,847$3,320
Rough$1,499$2,194$2,565
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,179$4,493$5,207
Clean$2,899$4,109$4,765
Average$2,339$3,342$3,883
Rough$1,780$2,575$3,000
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,544$6,303$7,260
Clean$4,144$5,765$6,645
Average$3,344$4,688$5,414
Rough$2,544$3,612$4,183
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,421$3,381$3,902
Clean$2,208$3,092$3,571
Average$1,782$2,515$2,910
Rough$1,355$1,937$2,248
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,422$4,792$5,536
Clean$3,121$4,382$5,067
Average$2,518$3,564$4,128
Rough$1,916$2,746$3,190
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,583$3,276$3,655
Clean$2,356$2,996$3,345
Average$1,901$2,437$2,725
Rough$1,446$1,877$2,106
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,951$4,207$4,890
Clean$2,692$3,848$4,475
Average$2,172$3,130$3,646
Rough$1,652$2,411$2,817
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,579$3,679$4,275
Clean$2,352$3,365$3,913
Average$1,898$2,736$3,188
Rough$1,444$2,108$2,463
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,198$3,503$4,210
Clean$2,005$3,204$3,853
Average$1,618$2,606$3,139
Rough$1,231$2,008$2,425
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,808$3,641$4,096
Clean$2,561$3,330$3,749
Average$2,066$2,708$3,054
Rough$1,572$2,087$2,360
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,540$3,522$4,057
Clean$2,316$3,221$3,713
Average$1,869$2,620$3,025
Rough$1,422$2,018$2,337
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,567$3,659$4,253
Clean$2,341$3,347$3,892
Average$1,889$2,722$3,171
Rough$1,437$2,097$2,450
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,529$4,926$5,686
Clean$3,218$4,506$5,204
Average$2,597$3,664$4,240
Rough$1,975$2,823$3,276
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,241$4,575$5,299
Clean$2,956$4,184$4,850
Average$2,385$3,403$3,951
Rough$1,814$2,622$3,053
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,259$4,588$5,310
Clean$2,972$4,196$4,860
Average$2,398$3,413$3,960
Rough$1,824$2,629$3,059
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,173$5,755$6,614
Clean$3,805$5,263$6,054
Average$3,071$4,281$4,932
Rough$2,336$3,298$3,811
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,770$3,936$4,568
Clean$2,526$3,600$4,181
Average$2,038$2,927$3,406
Rough$1,551$2,255$2,632
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,501$4,916$5,686
Clean$3,192$4,496$5,204
Average$2,576$3,657$4,240
Rough$1,960$2,817$3,276
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,260$5,924$6,827
Clean$3,885$5,418$6,249
Average$3,135$4,406$5,091
Rough$2,385$3,395$3,933
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,496$6,263$7,223
Clean$4,101$5,728$6,611
Average$3,309$4,659$5,386
Rough$2,517$3,589$4,162
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,825$4,039$4,698
Clean$2,576$3,694$4,299
Average$2,079$3,004$3,503
Rough$1,582$2,315$2,706
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,099$4,387$5,086
Clean$2,826$4,012$4,655
Average$2,281$3,263$3,792
Rough$1,735$2,514$2,930
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,589$6,240$7,138
Clean$4,185$5,707$6,533
Average$3,377$4,641$5,323
Rough$2,569$3,576$4,112
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,344$4,707$5,447
Clean$3,050$4,305$4,986
Average$2,461$3,501$4,062
Rough$1,872$2,698$3,138
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,058$4,377$5,094
Clean$2,788$4,003$4,662
Average$2,250$3,256$3,798
Rough$1,712$2,508$2,935
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,068$4,471$5,232
Clean$2,798$4,090$4,789
Average$2,258$3,326$3,902
Rough$1,717$2,562$3,014
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,109$4,736$5,616
Clean$2,836$4,332$5,140
Average$2,288$3,523$4,188
Rough$1,741$2,714$3,236
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic MUGEN Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,950$7,795$8,802
Clean$5,426$7,130$8,056
Average$4,379$5,798$6,563
Rough$3,331$4,467$5,071
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,854$6,655$7,636
Clean$4,427$6,087$6,989
Average$3,572$4,951$5,694
Rough$2,717$3,814$4,399
Estimated values
2008 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,489$5,915$6,692
Clean$4,093$5,410$6,125
Average$3,303$4,400$4,990
Rough$2,513$3,390$3,856
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,221 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,221 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,221 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Honda Civic ranges from $1,422 to $4,057, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.