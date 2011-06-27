Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,883
|$12,598
|$14,500
|Clean
|$9,212
|$11,739
|$13,466
|Average
|$7,871
|$10,022
|$11,398
|Rough
|$6,530
|$8,304
|$9,330
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,295
|$10,612
|$12,234
|Clean
|$7,732
|$9,889
|$11,362
|Average
|$6,606
|$8,442
|$9,617
|Rough
|$5,481
|$6,995
|$7,872
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,930
|$8,956
|$10,369
|Clean
|$6,459
|$8,345
|$9,630
|Average
|$5,519
|$7,124
|$8,151
|Rough
|$4,578
|$5,903
|$6,672
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,115
|$13,784
|$15,669
|Clean
|$10,361
|$12,845
|$14,551
|Average
|$8,852
|$10,965
|$12,317
|Rough
|$7,344
|$9,086
|$10,082
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,602
|$9,760
|$11,268
|Clean
|$7,086
|$9,095
|$10,464
|Average
|$6,055
|$7,764
|$8,857
|Rough
|$5,023
|$6,433
|$7,250