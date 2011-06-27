Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,290
|$19,907
|$21,566
|Clean
|$17,771
|$19,324
|$20,904
|Average
|$16,732
|$18,157
|$19,581
|Rough
|$15,694
|$16,990
|$18,258
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,287
|$25,436
|$27,639
|Clean
|$22,626
|$24,690
|$26,792
|Average
|$21,304
|$23,199
|$25,096
|Rough
|$19,981
|$21,708
|$23,400
2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,889
|$19,457
|$21,065
|Clean
|$17,381
|$18,887
|$20,419
|Average
|$16,365
|$17,746
|$19,127
|Rough
|$15,350
|$16,605
|$17,834
2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,350
|$21,846
|$23,385
|Clean
|$19,772
|$21,206
|$22,668
|Average
|$18,617
|$19,925
|$21,233
|Rough
|$17,461
|$18,644
|$19,798
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,045
|$30,937
|$32,891
|Clean
|$28,220
|$30,030
|$31,882
|Average
|$26,571
|$28,217
|$29,864
|Rough
|$24,922
|$26,403
|$27,846
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,758
|$26,716
|$28,729
|Clean
|$24,055
|$25,933
|$27,847
|Average
|$22,649
|$24,367
|$26,085
|Rough
|$21,244
|$22,801
|$24,322
2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,580
|$17,213
|$18,884
|Clean
|$15,138
|$16,708
|$18,304
|Average
|$14,253
|$15,699
|$17,146
|Rough
|$13,368
|$14,690
|$15,987
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,253
|$29,066
|$30,936
|Clean
|$26,479
|$28,214
|$29,987
|Average
|$24,932
|$26,510
|$28,089
|Rough
|$23,384
|$24,806
|$26,191