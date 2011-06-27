  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,290$19,907$21,566
Clean$17,771$19,324$20,904
Average$16,732$18,157$19,581
Rough$15,694$16,990$18,258
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,287$25,436$27,639
Clean$22,626$24,690$26,792
Average$21,304$23,199$25,096
Rough$19,981$21,708$23,400
2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,889$19,457$21,065
Clean$17,381$18,887$20,419
Average$16,365$17,746$19,127
Rough$15,350$16,605$17,834
2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,350$21,846$23,385
Clean$19,772$21,206$22,668
Average$18,617$19,925$21,233
Rough$17,461$18,644$19,798
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,045$30,937$32,891
Clean$28,220$30,030$31,882
Average$26,571$28,217$29,864
Rough$24,922$26,403$27,846
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,758$26,716$28,729
Clean$24,055$25,933$27,847
Average$22,649$24,367$26,085
Rough$21,244$22,801$24,322
2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,580$17,213$18,884
Clean$15,138$16,708$18,304
Average$14,253$15,699$17,146
Rough$13,368$14,690$15,987
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,253$29,066$30,936
Clean$26,479$28,214$29,987
Average$24,932$26,510$28,089
Rough$23,384$24,806$26,191
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,138 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,708 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $13,368 to $18,884, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.