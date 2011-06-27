Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,135
|$4,359
|$5,032
|Clean
|$2,820
|$3,928
|$4,534
|Average
|$2,192
|$3,067
|$3,539
|Rough
|$1,563
|$2,206
|$2,543
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,155
|$4,432
|$5,134
|Clean
|$2,839
|$3,994
|$4,626
|Average
|$2,206
|$3,118
|$3,611
|Rough
|$1,573
|$2,243
|$2,595
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,215
|$4,497
|$5,202
|Clean
|$2,892
|$4,053
|$4,687
|Average
|$2,248
|$3,164
|$3,658
|Rough
|$1,603
|$2,276
|$2,629
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,972
|$4,177
|$4,840
|Clean
|$2,674
|$3,764
|$4,361
|Average
|$2,078
|$2,939
|$3,403
|Rough
|$1,482
|$2,114
|$2,446
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,725
|$3,839
|$4,452
|Clean
|$2,452
|$3,460
|$4,012
|Average
|$1,905
|$2,701
|$3,131
|Rough
|$1,359
|$1,943
|$2,250
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,854
|$3,712
|$4,188
|Clean
|$2,568
|$3,345
|$3,773
|Average
|$1,995
|$2,612
|$2,945
|Rough
|$1,423
|$1,879
|$2,117
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,233
|$3,296
|$3,879
|Clean
|$2,009
|$2,971
|$3,495
|Average
|$1,561
|$2,319
|$2,728
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,668
|$1,960
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,800
|$4,105
|$4,822
|Clean
|$2,519
|$3,700
|$4,345
|Average
|$1,957
|$2,889
|$3,391
|Rough
|$1,396
|$2,078
|$2,437
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,520
|$3,575
|$4,156
|Clean
|$2,267
|$3,222
|$3,744
|Average
|$1,762
|$2,516
|$2,922
|Rough
|$1,256
|$1,809
|$2,100
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,232
|$4,576
|$5,316
|Clean
|$2,908
|$4,124
|$4,790
|Average
|$2,259
|$3,220
|$3,738
|Rough
|$1,611
|$2,316
|$2,687
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,778
|$3,940
|$4,578
|Clean
|$2,500
|$3,551
|$4,125
|Average
|$1,942
|$2,772
|$3,219
|Rough
|$1,385
|$1,994
|$2,314
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,105
|$4,064
|$4,595
|Clean
|$2,793
|$3,663
|$4,141
|Average
|$2,171
|$2,860
|$3,232
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,057
|$2,323
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,099
|$4,331
|$5,009
|Clean
|$2,788
|$3,903
|$4,514
|Average
|$2,166
|$3,047
|$3,523
|Rough
|$1,545
|$2,192
|$2,532
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,186
|$4,481
|$5,193
|Clean
|$2,866
|$4,039
|$4,679
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,153
|$3,652
|Rough
|$1,588
|$2,268
|$2,625
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,136
|$4,457
|$5,183
|Clean
|$2,822
|$4,017
|$4,671
|Average
|$2,193
|$3,136
|$3,645
|Rough
|$1,564
|$2,256
|$2,620
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,457
|$3,518
|$4,100
|Clean
|$2,211
|$3,170
|$3,695
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,475
|$2,884
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,780
|$2,072
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,373
|$4,628
|$5,319
|Clean
|$3,035
|$4,171
|$4,793
|Average
|$2,358
|$3,256
|$3,741
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,342
|$2,689
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navi (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,239
|$4,696
|$5,496
|Clean
|$2,914
|$4,232
|$4,953
|Average
|$2,264
|$3,305
|$3,865
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,377
|$2,778
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,536
|$3,606
|$4,193
|Clean
|$2,282
|$3,250
|$3,778
|Average
|$1,773
|$2,537
|$2,949
|Rough
|$1,265
|$1,825
|$2,119
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,274
|$4,558
|$5,264
|Clean
|$2,946
|$4,108
|$4,743
|Average
|$2,289
|$3,207
|$3,702
|Rough
|$1,632
|$2,307
|$2,661
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,658
|$3,659
|$4,209
|Clean
|$2,391
|$3,297
|$3,793
|Average
|$1,858
|$2,574
|$2,960
|Rough
|$1,325
|$1,852
|$2,128
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,621
|$5,042
|$5,825
|Clean
|$3,258
|$4,544
|$5,248
|Average
|$2,532
|$3,548
|$4,096
|Rough
|$1,805
|$2,552
|$2,944
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,703
|$3,695
|$4,242
|Clean
|$2,432
|$3,330
|$3,823
|Average
|$1,890
|$2,600
|$2,983
|Rough
|$1,348
|$1,870
|$2,144
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,205
|$4,483
|$5,187
|Clean
|$2,884
|$4,041
|$4,674
|Average
|$2,241
|$3,155
|$3,648
|Rough
|$1,598
|$2,269
|$2,622
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,754
|$3,904
|$4,536
|Clean
|$2,477
|$3,518
|$4,087
|Average
|$1,925
|$2,747
|$3,190
|Rough
|$1,373
|$1,976
|$2,292
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,841
|$4,011
|$4,654
|Clean
|$2,556
|$3,615
|$4,194
|Average
|$1,986
|$2,823
|$3,273
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,030
|$2,352
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,540
|$5,492
|$6,559
|Clean
|$3,185
|$4,950
|$5,911
|Average
|$2,475
|$3,865
|$4,613
|Rough
|$1,765
|$2,779
|$3,315
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,307
|$4,514
|$5,179
|Clean
|$2,975
|$4,068
|$4,666
|Average
|$2,312
|$3,176
|$3,642
|Rough
|$1,649
|$2,284
|$2,617
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,260
|$4,824
|$5,681
|Clean
|$2,933
|$4,347
|$5,119
|Average
|$2,279
|$3,394
|$3,995
|Rough
|$1,625
|$2,441
|$2,871
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,509
|$4,885
|$5,643
|Clean
|$3,157
|$4,402
|$5,085
|Average
|$2,453
|$3,437
|$3,968
|Rough
|$1,749
|$2,472
|$2,852
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,754
|$3,925
|$4,567
|Clean
|$2,477
|$3,537
|$4,116
|Average
|$1,925
|$2,762
|$3,212
|Rough
|$1,373
|$1,986
|$2,308
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,559
|$3,977
|$4,754
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,584
|$4,284
|Average
|$1,789
|$2,799
|$3,343
|Rough
|$1,276
|$2,013
|$2,403