2006 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,135$4,359$5,032
Clean$2,820$3,928$4,534
Average$2,192$3,067$3,539
Rough$1,563$2,206$2,543
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,155$4,432$5,134
Clean$2,839$3,994$4,626
Average$2,206$3,118$3,611
Rough$1,573$2,243$2,595
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,215$4,497$5,202
Clean$2,892$4,053$4,687
Average$2,248$3,164$3,658
Rough$1,603$2,276$2,629
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,972$4,177$4,840
Clean$2,674$3,764$4,361
Average$2,078$2,939$3,403
Rough$1,482$2,114$2,446
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,725$3,839$4,452
Clean$2,452$3,460$4,012
Average$1,905$2,701$3,131
Rough$1,359$1,943$2,250
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,854$3,712$4,188
Clean$2,568$3,345$3,773
Average$1,995$2,612$2,945
Rough$1,423$1,879$2,117
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,233$3,296$3,879
Clean$2,009$2,971$3,495
Average$1,561$2,319$2,728
Rough$1,113$1,668$1,960
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,800$4,105$4,822
Clean$2,519$3,700$4,345
Average$1,957$2,889$3,391
Rough$1,396$2,078$2,437
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,520$3,575$4,156
Clean$2,267$3,222$3,744
Average$1,762$2,516$2,922
Rough$1,256$1,809$2,100
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,232$4,576$5,316
Clean$2,908$4,124$4,790
Average$2,259$3,220$3,738
Rough$1,611$2,316$2,687
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,778$3,940$4,578
Clean$2,500$3,551$4,125
Average$1,942$2,772$3,219
Rough$1,385$1,994$2,314
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,105$4,064$4,595
Clean$2,793$3,663$4,141
Average$2,171$2,860$3,232
Rough$1,548$2,057$2,323
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,099$4,331$5,009
Clean$2,788$3,903$4,514
Average$2,166$3,047$3,523
Rough$1,545$2,192$2,532
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,186$4,481$5,193
Clean$2,866$4,039$4,679
Average$2,227$3,153$3,652
Rough$1,588$2,268$2,625
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,136$4,457$5,183
Clean$2,822$4,017$4,671
Average$2,193$3,136$3,645
Rough$1,564$2,256$2,620
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,457$3,518$4,100
Clean$2,211$3,170$3,695
Average$1,718$2,475$2,884
Rough$1,225$1,780$2,072
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,373$4,628$5,319
Clean$3,035$4,171$4,793
Average$2,358$3,256$3,741
Rough$1,682$2,342$2,689
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navi (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,239$4,696$5,496
Clean$2,914$4,232$4,953
Average$2,264$3,305$3,865
Rough$1,615$2,377$2,778
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,536$3,606$4,193
Clean$2,282$3,250$3,778
Average$1,773$2,537$2,949
Rough$1,265$1,825$2,119
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,274$4,558$5,264
Clean$2,946$4,108$4,743
Average$2,289$3,207$3,702
Rough$1,632$2,307$2,661
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,658$3,659$4,209
Clean$2,391$3,297$3,793
Average$1,858$2,574$2,960
Rough$1,325$1,852$2,128
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,621$5,042$5,825
Clean$3,258$4,544$5,248
Average$2,532$3,548$4,096
Rough$1,805$2,552$2,944
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,703$3,695$4,242
Clean$2,432$3,330$3,823
Average$1,890$2,600$2,983
Rough$1,348$1,870$2,144
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,205$4,483$5,187
Clean$2,884$4,041$4,674
Average$2,241$3,155$3,648
Rough$1,598$2,269$2,622
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,754$3,904$4,536
Clean$2,477$3,518$4,087
Average$1,925$2,747$3,190
Rough$1,373$1,976$2,292
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,841$4,011$4,654
Clean$2,556$3,615$4,194
Average$1,986$2,823$3,273
Rough$1,416$2,030$2,352
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,540$5,492$6,559
Clean$3,185$4,950$5,911
Average$2,475$3,865$4,613
Rough$1,765$2,779$3,315
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,307$4,514$5,179
Clean$2,975$4,068$4,666
Average$2,312$3,176$3,642
Rough$1,649$2,284$2,617
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,260$4,824$5,681
Clean$2,933$4,347$5,119
Average$2,279$3,394$3,995
Rough$1,625$2,441$2,871
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,509$4,885$5,643
Clean$3,157$4,402$5,085
Average$2,453$3,437$3,968
Rough$1,749$2,472$2,852
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,754$3,925$4,567
Clean$2,477$3,537$4,116
Average$1,925$2,762$3,212
Rough$1,373$1,986$2,308
Estimated values
2006 Honda Accord LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,559$3,977$4,754
Clean$2,302$3,584$4,284
Average$1,789$2,799$3,343
Rough$1,276$2,013$2,403
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,971 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,971 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,971 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Honda Accord ranges from $1,113 to $3,879, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.