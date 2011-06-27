Estimated values
1994 Porsche 968 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,395
|$10,153
|$11,654
|Clean
|$6,564
|$9,037
|$10,379
|Average
|$4,902
|$6,804
|$7,827
|Rough
|$3,241
|$4,570
|$5,276
Estimated values
1994 Porsche 968 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,689
|$7,313
|$9,265
|Clean
|$3,274
|$6,509
|$8,250
|Average
|$2,445
|$4,900
|$6,222
|Rough
|$1,616
|$3,292
|$4,194