5 star reviews: 100 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, 1995 porsche 968 convertable

jtsonn , 07/26/2002

Awesome driving experience. Car is perfectly balanced. Great AC which is a major plus for a porsche. water cooled engine. Very few 968 converables ever built (only 5000 world wide and 1700 shipped to U.S.)

5 out of 5 stars, There is no new Porsche but new owners.

MARK IVANOWSKI , 01/17/2009

If I need the power is there. Drives perfect. Handle in curves like no other car. Easy maintenance. I spent less money in my 968 than the Corolla. I go from Gainesville, Fl to Atlanta, GA without stopping for gas. Very comfortable, I am 6'4 and If I put the seat all the way back I barely touch the pedals. I go for biking and there is no need even to take the front wheel of my bike. Two dogs or two travel luggage. People look at the car and say all the compliments. Thanks. Kids they love the car. I LOVE MY 968 PORSCHE.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Amazing car!!!, The best

EA , 09/25/2003

The porsche 968 is honostly (and ive had many other people tell me this) the best 4 cyl ever made. Its no V6 or V8 but it sure pushes out power of them. The car honestly, handles better, accelerates faster, and is funner to drive than any of the other cars i have drivin in (and belive me thay have been some nice cars). For the price of a 968 you can't get much better/or funner of a ride. Truely EXOTIC!

4.75 out of 5 stars, Best 4 cylinder ever

Clem , 11/17/2002

THE most reliable, refined, powerful 4 cylinder ever built. PERIOD. Tremendous daily driver or track car. Highly recommended as a 1st, 2nd or 3rd p-car.

