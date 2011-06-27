Estimated values
2012 Nissan Quest LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,827
|$8,722
|$10,278
|Clean
|$6,570
|$8,393
|$9,851
|Average
|$6,057
|$7,733
|$8,998
|Rough
|$5,543
|$7,073
|$8,144
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Quest S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,768
|$6,185
|$7,344
|Clean
|$4,589
|$5,951
|$7,039
|Average
|$4,230
|$5,483
|$6,429
|Rough
|$3,872
|$5,015
|$5,819
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Quest SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,293
|$8,037
|$9,469
|Clean
|$6,057
|$7,733
|$9,076
|Average
|$5,584
|$7,125
|$8,290
|Rough
|$5,110
|$6,517
|$7,503
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Quest SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,584
|$7,383
|$8,849
|Clean
|$5,374
|$7,104
|$8,482
|Average
|$4,954
|$6,546
|$7,747
|Rough
|$4,534
|$5,987
|$7,012