Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$580
|$1,284
|$1,669
|Clean
|$508
|$1,127
|$1,465
|Average
|$364
|$814
|$1,057
|Rough
|$220
|$500
|$649
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Grand Am LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,287
|$1,669
|Clean
|$514
|$1,130
|$1,465
|Average
|$368
|$816
|$1,057
|Rough
|$222
|$501
|$649
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Grand Am 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Grand Am LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649