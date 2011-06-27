Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,024
|$14,161
|$16,466
|Clean
|$8,893
|$12,591
|$14,634
|Average
|$6,631
|$9,451
|$10,969
|Rough
|$4,369
|$6,311
|$7,305
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,400
|$13,350
|$15,551
|Clean
|$8,339
|$11,870
|$13,821
|Average
|$6,218
|$8,910
|$10,360
|Rough
|$4,097
|$5,950
|$6,899
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,859
|$6,011
|$6,669
|Clean
|$4,311
|$5,345
|$5,927
|Average
|$3,214
|$4,012
|$4,443
|Rough
|$2,118
|$2,679
|$2,959
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,161
|$4,664
|$5,500
|Clean
|$2,804
|$4,147
|$4,888
|Average
|$2,091
|$3,113
|$3,664
|Rough
|$1,378
|$2,078
|$2,440
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,353
|$3,436
|$3,505
|Clean
|$2,974
|$3,055
|$3,115
|Average
|$2,218
|$2,293
|$2,335
|Rough
|$1,461
|$1,531
|$1,555