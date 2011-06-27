  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Titan
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Nissan Titan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,434$29,319$30,339
Clean$27,750$28,614$29,603
Average$26,383$27,204$28,130
Rough$25,016$25,793$26,657
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,373$26,565$27,930
Clean$24,763$25,926$27,252
Average$23,543$24,648$25,896
Rough$22,323$23,370$24,540
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,231$35,451$36,852
Clean$33,408$34,598$35,957
Average$31,762$32,893$34,168
Rough$30,116$31,187$32,379
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,093$38,208$39,492
Clean$36,201$37,289$38,534
Average$34,417$35,451$36,617
Rough$32,634$33,613$34,700
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,461$25,495$26,680
Clean$23,872$24,881$26,033
Average$22,696$23,655$24,738
Rough$21,520$22,429$23,442
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,494$23,370$24,376
Clean$21,953$22,808$23,784
Average$20,872$21,684$22,601
Rough$19,790$20,560$21,417
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,886$25,726$27,822
Clean$23,312$25,107$27,146
Average$22,163$23,870$25,796
Rough$21,014$22,632$24,445
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,548$24,017$25,694
Clean$22,006$23,440$25,070
Average$20,922$22,284$23,823
Rough$19,838$21,129$22,575
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,987$24,080$25,333
Clean$22,434$23,501$24,718
Average$21,329$22,343$23,488
Rough$20,223$21,184$22,259
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,567$26,316$29,439
Clean$23,000$25,683$28,724
Average$21,867$24,417$27,295
Rough$20,733$23,151$25,866
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,602$28,627$29,805
Clean$26,938$27,939$29,082
Average$25,611$26,562$27,635
Rough$24,284$25,185$26,188
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,419$40,327$41,381
Clean$38,471$39,357$40,376
Average$36,575$37,417$38,368
Rough$34,680$35,477$36,359
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,684$32,237$34,012
Clean$29,946$31,461$33,187
Average$28,471$29,910$31,535
Rough$26,995$28,360$29,884
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,199$21,844$23,718
Clean$19,713$21,319$23,143
Average$18,742$20,268$21,991
Rough$17,771$19,217$20,840
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,746$31,731$32,864
Clean$30,007$30,968$32,066
Average$28,529$29,441$30,471
Rough$27,050$27,915$28,876
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,914$34,270$35,824
Clean$32,123$33,446$34,954
Average$30,540$31,797$33,215
Rough$28,957$30,149$31,476
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,722$28,931$30,317
Clean$27,056$28,236$29,581
Average$25,722$26,844$28,109
Rough$24,389$25,452$26,637
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,799$36,969$38,316
Clean$34,939$36,080$37,386
Average$33,217$34,301$35,526
Rough$31,496$32,523$33,666
Sell my 2018 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,713 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,319 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,713 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,319 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,713 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,319 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Nissan Titan ranges from $17,771 to $23,718, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.