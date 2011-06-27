Used 2018 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Dream Car Finally Happens
I should note that I test drove a 2018 model but have ordered a 2019. Since I have been limited to the test drive, I can not truthfully comment on long term service, fuel economy, or maintenance. I also gave the high marks for storage which I find remarkable for a sports car. There is room in the boot for 2 roll aboards and additional cargo space for more luggage or whatever on the drop down shelf over the rear seats. This is a sports car folks, not a '68 Cadillac or SUV! In all other respects, the 911 S was beyond my expectations. I expected luxury, performance, and a 'sports car experience' but did not expect the subtle feel to the engineering and technical components that enhanced my confidence in the ability to push the car to its limits. It is truly a 'beast' disguised as a daily driver!
Basic with a twist. a 3.0 liter Turbo engine
It is fast! It is the most economical and the most reminiscent of the earlier Porsches. No helpers on performance. Standard transmission, 20" inch wheels and a room to appreciate as the entry level 911.2 last of the modal. I am very happy with a car for halve the price of my counter part other vehicles.
