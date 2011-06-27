Used 2018 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

John Shiver , 09/20/2018 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

I should note that I test drove a 2018 model but have ordered a 2019. Since I have been limited to the test drive, I can not truthfully comment on long term service, fuel economy, or maintenance. I also gave the high marks for storage which I find remarkable for a sports car. There is room in the boot for 2 roll aboards and additional cargo space for more luggage or whatever on the drop down shelf over the rear seats. This is a sports car folks, not a '68 Cadillac or SUV! In all other respects, the 911 S was beyond my expectations. I expected luxury, performance, and a 'sports car experience' but did not expect the subtle feel to the engineering and technical components that enhanced my confidence in the ability to push the car to its limits. It is truly a 'beast' disguised as a daily driver!