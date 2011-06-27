Used 2000 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best Porsche I ever owned, before my newer one.
Fast and responsive -This Carrera is the best Porsche I have ever owned, it is quick, agile and and feels completely safe on any surface. Gone is the extreme over-steer and the front end lift under acceleration, and at 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, the 997.2 is nothing to sneer at. I bought this Porsche in 2015 with 9,000 miles, it looks new, it feels new and it is very well maintained and a pleasure to polish. Much maligned by the snobs who call themselves "purists" and no more IMS and RMS fear mongering with the new cam drive design. No additional oil between changes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No substitute!
Have owned car about a year, purchased used with 50k on it. Had original window sticker and records. Always wanted a 911 since I was a kid 30 years ago, but fearful of cost of owning a performance German car, but wish I had done it years ago. Awesome driving car, a solid rock. Bullet like acceleration, brakes that stop on a dime and give 9 cents change, on rails handling, visceral exhaust noise. Classic style that will never be mistaken for some pseudo Asian competition. This car is addictive to drive. I find myself always taking the long route home.
Favorite hot wheel as a kid, favorite car at 50.
Waited 3 years to give fair review for this car. My biggest fear in purchasing this car was cost of maintenance. After 3 years and 28k of spirited driving😀 I love this car. No expensive parts to buy because nothing breaks. I took it 1500 miles south then back with no issues. Owned many sports cars over the years but nothing drives like this. Look forward to running errands. Very drive able in town, and over 4k rpms always bring a rush and roar. Worst I can say about this car is the plastic interior parts could be better. And if that's the worst thing on a car buy it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
If you can Afford One, Buy It
I have had several air cooled Porsche 911's and this first water cooled auto is a blast to drive and own. It has great handling and awesome excelleration through the gears. It can easily handle the C4 Corvettes and most of the tricked out Hondas and Subarus that aren't too tuned up. I don't waste the gas on the new 350ZX's that pull up and want to go at it. A lot of people tailgate you out of jealousy, but you get used to it and just slow down to aggravate them. Through the twisties, nothing out there can keep up with you as long as you stay on the gas pedal, the handling is phenomenal. I am going to sell this car soon and upgrade to a late model 996 Turbo.
Two years in
This is my first Porsche. On the whole I am pleased with the car and would consider buying another (likely a Turbo as I really feel the car needs another 50+ hp). Reliability is fairly good although I and many other 996 owners have had new rear main oil seals. The last factory ECU tune downloaded at service now has the check engine light flashign on and off.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2000 Porsche 911 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner