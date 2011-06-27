Used 2000 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best Porsche I ever owned, before my newer one. enriver , 09/30/2014 Carrera 2dr Coupe 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Fast and responsive -This Carrera is the best Porsche I have ever owned, it is quick, agile and and feels completely safe on any surface. Gone is the extreme over-steer and the front end lift under acceleration, and at 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, the 997.2 is nothing to sneer at. I bought this Porsche in 2015 with 9,000 miles, it looks new, it feels new and it is very well maintained and a pleasure to polish. Much maligned by the snobs who call themselves "purists" and no more IMS and RMS fear mongering with the new cam drive design. No additional oil between changes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No substitute! Rob , 05/04/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Have owned car about a year, purchased used with 50k on it. Had original window sticker and records. Always wanted a 911 since I was a kid 30 years ago, but fearful of cost of owning a performance German car, but wish I had done it years ago. Awesome driving car, a solid rock. Bullet like acceleration, brakes that stop on a dime and give 9 cents change, on rails handling, visceral exhaust noise. Classic style that will never be mistaken for some pseudo Asian competition. This car is addictive to drive. I find myself always taking the long route home.

Favorite hot wheel as a kid, favorite car at 50. Gary , 08/04/2018 Carrera 2dr Coupe 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Waited 3 years to give fair review for this car. My biggest fear in purchasing this car was cost of maintenance. After 3 years and 28k of spirited driving😀 I love this car. No expensive parts to buy because nothing breaks. I took it 1500 miles south then back with no issues. Owned many sports cars over the years but nothing drives like this. Look forward to running errands. Very drive able in town, and over 4k rpms always bring a rush and roar. Worst I can say about this car is the plastic interior parts could be better. And if that's the worst thing on a car buy it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

If you can Afford One, Buy It Thomas , 01/16/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had several air cooled Porsche 911's and this first water cooled auto is a blast to drive and own. It has great handling and awesome excelleration through the gears. It can easily handle the C4 Corvettes and most of the tricked out Hondas and Subarus that aren't too tuned up. I don't waste the gas on the new 350ZX's that pull up and want to go at it. A lot of people tailgate you out of jealousy, but you get used to it and just slow down to aggravate them. Through the twisties, nothing out there can keep up with you as long as you stay on the gas pedal, the handling is phenomenal. I am going to sell this car soon and upgrade to a late model 996 Turbo.