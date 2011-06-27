  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,931$8,930$10,576
Clean$6,488$8,369$9,880
Average$5,603$7,247$8,487
Rough$4,718$6,124$7,095
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,295$8,237$9,830
Clean$5,893$7,720$9,183
Average$5,089$6,685$7,889
Rough$4,285$5,649$6,595
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,966$7,796$9,297
Clean$5,585$7,306$8,685
Average$4,823$6,327$7,461
Rough$4,061$5,347$6,237
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,090$7,987$9,541
Clean$5,701$7,485$8,913
Average$4,923$6,481$7,657
Rough$4,145$5,477$6,401
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,216$9,241$10,911
Clean$6,755$8,660$10,193
Average$5,833$7,499$8,757
Rough$4,912$6,338$7,320
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,545$8,469$10,050
Clean$6,127$7,937$9,389
Average$5,291$6,873$8,066
Rough$4,455$5,808$6,743
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,928$7,546$8,882
Clean$5,549$7,071$8,298
Average$4,792$6,123$7,128
Rough$4,035$5,175$5,959
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,433$8,328$9,886
Clean$6,022$7,805$9,235
Average$5,200$6,758$7,934
Rough$4,379$5,711$6,632
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,711$7,448$8,872
Clean$5,347$6,980$8,288
Average$4,617$6,044$7,120
Rough$3,888$5,108$5,952
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,264$9,492$11,319
Clean$6,800$8,895$10,574
Average$5,872$7,702$9,084
Rough$4,944$6,509$7,594
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,928$10,166$12,011
Clean$7,422$9,527$11,220
Average$6,409$8,249$9,639
Rough$5,396$6,972$8,058
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,295$10,489$12,304
Clean$7,765$9,829$11,494
Average$6,706$8,511$9,875
Rough$5,646$7,193$8,255
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,717$8,676$10,288
Clean$6,288$8,131$9,611
Average$5,430$7,041$8,257
Rough$4,572$5,950$6,902
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,670$7,213$8,487
Clean$5,308$6,760$7,929
Average$4,584$5,853$6,811
Rough$3,859$4,947$5,694
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,502$10,802$12,702
Clean$7,959$10,123$11,866
Average$6,873$8,765$10,194
Rough$5,787$7,408$8,522
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,542$8,431$9,986
Clean$6,125$7,901$9,328
Average$5,289$6,841$8,014
Rough$4,453$5,782$6,699
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,076$10,355$12,231
Clean$7,561$9,704$11,426
Average$6,529$8,403$9,816
Rough$5,498$7,101$8,206
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,533$8,834$10,706
Clean$6,116$8,279$10,002
Average$5,281$7,168$8,592
Rough$4,447$6,058$7,183
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav, Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,482$9,647$11,428
Clean$7,005$9,040$10,676
Average$6,049$7,828$9,171
Rough$5,093$6,616$7,667
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,868$7,664$9,139
Clean$5,493$7,183$8,537
Average$4,744$6,219$7,334
Rough$3,994$5,256$6,131
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,313$8,743$10,713
Clean$5,910$8,193$10,008
Average$5,104$7,095$8,598
Rough$4,297$5,996$7,187
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,734$7,480$8,914
Clean$5,368$7,010$8,327
Average$4,636$6,070$7,153
Rough$3,903$5,130$5,980
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,292$8,393$10,109
Clean$5,890$7,866$9,444
Average$5,087$6,811$8,113
Rough$4,283$5,756$6,782
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,157$8,004$9,521
Clean$5,763$7,501$8,894
Average$4,977$6,495$7,641
Rough$4,191$5,489$6,387
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,722$9,980$11,836
Clean$7,229$9,353$11,057
Average$6,243$8,098$9,498
Rough$5,256$6,844$7,940
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,398$6,907$8,152
Clean$5,053$6,473$7,615
Average$4,364$5,605$6,542
Rough$3,674$4,737$5,469
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,895$7,050$8,788
Clean$4,583$6,607$8,210
Average$3,957$5,721$7,053
Rough$3,332$4,835$5,896
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,157$9,217$10,911
Clean$6,700$8,638$10,193
Average$5,786$7,479$8,757
Rough$4,872$6,321$7,320
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,265$7,511$8,565
Clean$5,865$7,039$8,001
Average$5,065$6,095$6,873
Rough$4,265$5,151$5,746
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,155$10,270$12,023
Clean$7,634$9,624$11,231
Average$6,592$8,334$9,649
Rough$5,551$7,043$8,066
Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,470$9,482$11,147
Clean$6,993$8,886$10,413
Average$6,039$7,695$8,946
Rough$5,085$6,503$7,478
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,765 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,765 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,765 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Honda Civic ranges from $5,646 to $12,304, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.