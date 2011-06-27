Estimated values
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,931
|$8,930
|$10,576
|Clean
|$6,488
|$8,369
|$9,880
|Average
|$5,603
|$7,247
|$8,487
|Rough
|$4,718
|$6,124
|$7,095
2012 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,295
|$8,237
|$9,830
|Clean
|$5,893
|$7,720
|$9,183
|Average
|$5,089
|$6,685
|$7,889
|Rough
|$4,285
|$5,649
|$6,595
2012 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,966
|$7,796
|$9,297
|Clean
|$5,585
|$7,306
|$8,685
|Average
|$4,823
|$6,327
|$7,461
|Rough
|$4,061
|$5,347
|$6,237
2012 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,090
|$7,987
|$9,541
|Clean
|$5,701
|$7,485
|$8,913
|Average
|$4,923
|$6,481
|$7,657
|Rough
|$4,145
|$5,477
|$6,401
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,216
|$9,241
|$10,911
|Clean
|$6,755
|$8,660
|$10,193
|Average
|$5,833
|$7,499
|$8,757
|Rough
|$4,912
|$6,338
|$7,320
2012 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,545
|$8,469
|$10,050
|Clean
|$6,127
|$7,937
|$9,389
|Average
|$5,291
|$6,873
|$8,066
|Rough
|$4,455
|$5,808
|$6,743
2012 Honda Civic HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,928
|$7,546
|$8,882
|Clean
|$5,549
|$7,071
|$8,298
|Average
|$4,792
|$6,123
|$7,128
|Rough
|$4,035
|$5,175
|$5,959
2012 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,433
|$8,328
|$9,886
|Clean
|$6,022
|$7,805
|$9,235
|Average
|$5,200
|$6,758
|$7,934
|Rough
|$4,379
|$5,711
|$6,632
2012 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,711
|$7,448
|$8,872
|Clean
|$5,347
|$6,980
|$8,288
|Average
|$4,617
|$6,044
|$7,120
|Rough
|$3,888
|$5,108
|$5,952
2012 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,264
|$9,492
|$11,319
|Clean
|$6,800
|$8,895
|$10,574
|Average
|$5,872
|$7,702
|$9,084
|Rough
|$4,944
|$6,509
|$7,594
2012 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,928
|$10,166
|$12,011
|Clean
|$7,422
|$9,527
|$11,220
|Average
|$6,409
|$8,249
|$9,639
|Rough
|$5,396
|$6,972
|$8,058
2012 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,295
|$10,489
|$12,304
|Clean
|$7,765
|$9,829
|$11,494
|Average
|$6,706
|$8,511
|$9,875
|Rough
|$5,646
|$7,193
|$8,255
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,717
|$8,676
|$10,288
|Clean
|$6,288
|$8,131
|$9,611
|Average
|$5,430
|$7,041
|$8,257
|Rough
|$4,572
|$5,950
|$6,902
2012 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,670
|$7,213
|$8,487
|Clean
|$5,308
|$6,760
|$7,929
|Average
|$4,584
|$5,853
|$6,811
|Rough
|$3,859
|$4,947
|$5,694
2012 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,502
|$10,802
|$12,702
|Clean
|$7,959
|$10,123
|$11,866
|Average
|$6,873
|$8,765
|$10,194
|Rough
|$5,787
|$7,408
|$8,522
2012 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,542
|$8,431
|$9,986
|Clean
|$6,125
|$7,901
|$9,328
|Average
|$5,289
|$6,841
|$8,014
|Rough
|$4,453
|$5,782
|$6,699
2012 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,076
|$10,355
|$12,231
|Clean
|$7,561
|$9,704
|$11,426
|Average
|$6,529
|$8,403
|$9,816
|Rough
|$5,498
|$7,101
|$8,206
2012 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$8,834
|$10,706
|Clean
|$6,116
|$8,279
|$10,002
|Average
|$5,281
|$7,168
|$8,592
|Rough
|$4,447
|$6,058
|$7,183
2012 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav, Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,482
|$9,647
|$11,428
|Clean
|$7,005
|$9,040
|$10,676
|Average
|$6,049
|$7,828
|$9,171
|Rough
|$5,093
|$6,616
|$7,667
2012 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,868
|$7,664
|$9,139
|Clean
|$5,493
|$7,183
|$8,537
|Average
|$4,744
|$6,219
|$7,334
|Rough
|$3,994
|$5,256
|$6,131
2012 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,313
|$8,743
|$10,713
|Clean
|$5,910
|$8,193
|$10,008
|Average
|$5,104
|$7,095
|$8,598
|Rough
|$4,297
|$5,996
|$7,187
2012 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,734
|$7,480
|$8,914
|Clean
|$5,368
|$7,010
|$8,327
|Average
|$4,636
|$6,070
|$7,153
|Rough
|$3,903
|$5,130
|$5,980
2012 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,292
|$8,393
|$10,109
|Clean
|$5,890
|$7,866
|$9,444
|Average
|$5,087
|$6,811
|$8,113
|Rough
|$4,283
|$5,756
|$6,782
2012 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,157
|$8,004
|$9,521
|Clean
|$5,763
|$7,501
|$8,894
|Average
|$4,977
|$6,495
|$7,641
|Rough
|$4,191
|$5,489
|$6,387
2012 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,722
|$9,980
|$11,836
|Clean
|$7,229
|$9,353
|$11,057
|Average
|$6,243
|$8,098
|$9,498
|Rough
|$5,256
|$6,844
|$7,940
2012 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,398
|$6,907
|$8,152
|Clean
|$5,053
|$6,473
|$7,615
|Average
|$4,364
|$5,605
|$6,542
|Rough
|$3,674
|$4,737
|$5,469
2012 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,895
|$7,050
|$8,788
|Clean
|$4,583
|$6,607
|$8,210
|Average
|$3,957
|$5,721
|$7,053
|Rough
|$3,332
|$4,835
|$5,896
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,157
|$9,217
|$10,911
|Clean
|$6,700
|$8,638
|$10,193
|Average
|$5,786
|$7,479
|$8,757
|Rough
|$4,872
|$6,321
|$7,320
2012 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,265
|$7,511
|$8,565
|Clean
|$5,865
|$7,039
|$8,001
|Average
|$5,065
|$6,095
|$6,873
|Rough
|$4,265
|$5,151
|$5,746
2012 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,155
|$10,270
|$12,023
|Clean
|$7,634
|$9,624
|$11,231
|Average
|$6,592
|$8,334
|$9,649
|Rough
|$5,551
|$7,043
|$8,066
2012 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,470
|$9,482
|$11,147
|Clean
|$6,993
|$8,886
|$10,413
|Average
|$6,039
|$7,695
|$8,946
|Rough
|$5,085
|$6,503
|$7,478