  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2007 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,763$5,159$5,928
Clean$3,406$4,677$5,372
Average$2,692$3,712$4,262
Rough$1,978$2,748$3,152
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,548$4,854$5,572
Clean$3,212$4,401$5,051
Average$2,538$3,493$4,007
Rough$1,865$2,585$2,963
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,864$3,998$4,622
Clean$2,593$3,624$4,189
Average$2,049$2,877$3,323
Rough$1,506$2,129$2,458
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,703$5,388$6,312
Clean$3,352$4,884$5,721
Average$2,649$3,877$4,539
Rough$1,947$2,869$3,356
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,604$4,988$5,748
Clean$3,263$4,522$5,210
Average$2,579$3,589$4,133
Rough$1,895$2,656$3,057
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,884$4,032$4,663
Clean$2,610$3,655$4,226
Average$2,063$2,901$3,353
Rough$1,516$2,147$2,479
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,229$4,134$4,636
Clean$2,922$3,747$4,202
Average$2,310$2,974$3,334
Rough$1,697$2,201$2,465
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,577$3,733$4,366
Clean$2,332$3,384$3,957
Average$1,843$2,686$3,140
Rough$1,354$1,988$2,322
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,638$5,007$5,759
Clean$3,293$4,539$5,219
Average$2,603$3,603$4,141
Rough$1,913$2,666$3,062
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,228$4,482$5,172
Clean$2,921$4,063$4,688
Average$2,309$3,225$3,719
Rough$1,697$2,387$2,750
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,129$4,363$5,041
Clean$2,832$3,955$4,569
Average$2,238$3,139$3,625
Rough$1,645$2,323$2,681
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,740$5,023$5,731
Clean$3,385$4,553$5,194
Average$2,676$3,614$4,121
Rough$1,966$2,675$3,047
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,096$5,611$6,445
Clean$3,708$5,086$5,841
Average$2,930$4,037$4,634
Rough$2,153$2,988$3,427
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,627$4,992$5,742
Clean$3,283$4,525$5,205
Average$2,595$3,592$4,129
Rough$1,906$2,658$3,054
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,942$6,087$7,260
Clean$3,568$5,518$6,580
Average$2,820$4,380$5,220
Rough$2,072$3,241$3,860
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,571$4,933$5,683
Clean$3,232$4,472$5,151
Average$2,554$3,550$4,086
Rough$1,877$2,627$3,022
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,514$4,527$5,088
Clean$3,181$4,104$4,611
Average$2,514$3,257$3,659
Rough$1,847$2,411$2,706
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Special Edition V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,084$4,422$5,155
Clean$2,792$4,008$4,672
Average$2,207$3,182$3,707
Rough$1,621$2,355$2,741
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,832$3,981$4,613
Clean$2,564$3,609$4,181
Average$2,026$2,864$3,317
Rough$1,489$2,120$2,453
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,705$5,074$5,827
Clean$3,354$4,600$5,282
Average$2,651$3,651$4,190
Rough$1,948$2,702$3,099
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,815$5,150$5,886
Clean$3,453$4,668$5,334
Average$2,729$3,705$4,232
Rough$2,006$2,743$3,130
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,155$4,401$5,087
Clean$2,856$3,990$4,610
Average$2,257$3,167$3,658
Rough$1,659$2,344$2,705
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,364$4,652$5,359
Clean$3,045$4,217$4,857
Average$2,407$3,347$3,854
Rough$1,769$2,477$2,850
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,662$5,223$6,080
Clean$3,314$4,735$5,511
Average$2,620$3,758$4,372
Rough$1,925$2,782$3,233
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,072$4,132$4,716
Clean$2,780$3,746$4,275
Average$2,197$2,973$3,391
Rough$1,615$2,201$2,508
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,022$4,091$4,681
Clean$2,736$3,709$4,243
Average$2,162$2,944$3,366
Rough$1,589$2,179$2,489
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,097$4,293$4,950
Clean$2,803$3,892$4,486
Average$2,216$3,089$3,559
Rough$1,628$2,286$2,632
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,657$5,094$5,884
Clean$3,310$4,618$5,333
Average$2,616$3,665$4,231
Rough$1,922$2,713$3,129
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,970$5,437$6,244
Clean$3,593$4,929$5,660
Average$2,840$3,912$4,490
Rough$2,087$2,896$3,320
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,182$4,588$5,360
Clean$2,880$4,159$4,858
Average$2,276$3,301$3,854
Rough$1,672$2,443$2,850
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,128$4,384$5,075
Clean$2,831$3,974$4,600
Average$2,238$3,155$3,649
Rough$1,644$2,335$2,699
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,507$4,824$5,548
Clean$3,175$4,373$5,028
Average$2,509$3,471$3,989
Rough$1,844$2,569$2,950
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,909$4,446$5,286
Clean$2,633$4,030$4,791
Average$2,081$3,199$3,801
Rough$1,529$2,368$2,811
Sell my 2007 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,709 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,709 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,709 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Honda Accord ranges from $1,589 to $4,681, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.