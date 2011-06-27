Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,763
|$5,159
|$5,928
|Clean
|$3,406
|$4,677
|$5,372
|Average
|$2,692
|$3,712
|$4,262
|Rough
|$1,978
|$2,748
|$3,152
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,548
|$4,854
|$5,572
|Clean
|$3,212
|$4,401
|$5,051
|Average
|$2,538
|$3,493
|$4,007
|Rough
|$1,865
|$2,585
|$2,963
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,864
|$3,998
|$4,622
|Clean
|$2,593
|$3,624
|$4,189
|Average
|$2,049
|$2,877
|$3,323
|Rough
|$1,506
|$2,129
|$2,458
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,703
|$5,388
|$6,312
|Clean
|$3,352
|$4,884
|$5,721
|Average
|$2,649
|$3,877
|$4,539
|Rough
|$1,947
|$2,869
|$3,356
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,604
|$4,988
|$5,748
|Clean
|$3,263
|$4,522
|$5,210
|Average
|$2,579
|$3,589
|$4,133
|Rough
|$1,895
|$2,656
|$3,057
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,884
|$4,032
|$4,663
|Clean
|$2,610
|$3,655
|$4,226
|Average
|$2,063
|$2,901
|$3,353
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,147
|$2,479
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,229
|$4,134
|$4,636
|Clean
|$2,922
|$3,747
|$4,202
|Average
|$2,310
|$2,974
|$3,334
|Rough
|$1,697
|$2,201
|$2,465
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,577
|$3,733
|$4,366
|Clean
|$2,332
|$3,384
|$3,957
|Average
|$1,843
|$2,686
|$3,140
|Rough
|$1,354
|$1,988
|$2,322
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,638
|$5,007
|$5,759
|Clean
|$3,293
|$4,539
|$5,219
|Average
|$2,603
|$3,603
|$4,141
|Rough
|$1,913
|$2,666
|$3,062
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,228
|$4,482
|$5,172
|Clean
|$2,921
|$4,063
|$4,688
|Average
|$2,309
|$3,225
|$3,719
|Rough
|$1,697
|$2,387
|$2,750
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,129
|$4,363
|$5,041
|Clean
|$2,832
|$3,955
|$4,569
|Average
|$2,238
|$3,139
|$3,625
|Rough
|$1,645
|$2,323
|$2,681
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,740
|$5,023
|$5,731
|Clean
|$3,385
|$4,553
|$5,194
|Average
|$2,676
|$3,614
|$4,121
|Rough
|$1,966
|$2,675
|$3,047
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,096
|$5,611
|$6,445
|Clean
|$3,708
|$5,086
|$5,841
|Average
|$2,930
|$4,037
|$4,634
|Rough
|$2,153
|$2,988
|$3,427
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,627
|$4,992
|$5,742
|Clean
|$3,283
|$4,525
|$5,205
|Average
|$2,595
|$3,592
|$4,129
|Rough
|$1,906
|$2,658
|$3,054
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,942
|$6,087
|$7,260
|Clean
|$3,568
|$5,518
|$6,580
|Average
|$2,820
|$4,380
|$5,220
|Rough
|$2,072
|$3,241
|$3,860
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,571
|$4,933
|$5,683
|Clean
|$3,232
|$4,472
|$5,151
|Average
|$2,554
|$3,550
|$4,086
|Rough
|$1,877
|$2,627
|$3,022
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,514
|$4,527
|$5,088
|Clean
|$3,181
|$4,104
|$4,611
|Average
|$2,514
|$3,257
|$3,659
|Rough
|$1,847
|$2,411
|$2,706
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Special Edition V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,084
|$4,422
|$5,155
|Clean
|$2,792
|$4,008
|$4,672
|Average
|$2,207
|$3,182
|$3,707
|Rough
|$1,621
|$2,355
|$2,741
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,832
|$3,981
|$4,613
|Clean
|$2,564
|$3,609
|$4,181
|Average
|$2,026
|$2,864
|$3,317
|Rough
|$1,489
|$2,120
|$2,453
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,705
|$5,074
|$5,827
|Clean
|$3,354
|$4,600
|$5,282
|Average
|$2,651
|$3,651
|$4,190
|Rough
|$1,948
|$2,702
|$3,099
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,815
|$5,150
|$5,886
|Clean
|$3,453
|$4,668
|$5,334
|Average
|$2,729
|$3,705
|$4,232
|Rough
|$2,006
|$2,743
|$3,130
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,155
|$4,401
|$5,087
|Clean
|$2,856
|$3,990
|$4,610
|Average
|$2,257
|$3,167
|$3,658
|Rough
|$1,659
|$2,344
|$2,705
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,364
|$4,652
|$5,359
|Clean
|$3,045
|$4,217
|$4,857
|Average
|$2,407
|$3,347
|$3,854
|Rough
|$1,769
|$2,477
|$2,850
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,662
|$5,223
|$6,080
|Clean
|$3,314
|$4,735
|$5,511
|Average
|$2,620
|$3,758
|$4,372
|Rough
|$1,925
|$2,782
|$3,233
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,072
|$4,132
|$4,716
|Clean
|$2,780
|$3,746
|$4,275
|Average
|$2,197
|$2,973
|$3,391
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,201
|$2,508
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,022
|$4,091
|$4,681
|Clean
|$2,736
|$3,709
|$4,243
|Average
|$2,162
|$2,944
|$3,366
|Rough
|$1,589
|$2,179
|$2,489
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,097
|$4,293
|$4,950
|Clean
|$2,803
|$3,892
|$4,486
|Average
|$2,216
|$3,089
|$3,559
|Rough
|$1,628
|$2,286
|$2,632
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,657
|$5,094
|$5,884
|Clean
|$3,310
|$4,618
|$5,333
|Average
|$2,616
|$3,665
|$4,231
|Rough
|$1,922
|$2,713
|$3,129
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,970
|$5,437
|$6,244
|Clean
|$3,593
|$4,929
|$5,660
|Average
|$2,840
|$3,912
|$4,490
|Rough
|$2,087
|$2,896
|$3,320
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,182
|$4,588
|$5,360
|Clean
|$2,880
|$4,159
|$4,858
|Average
|$2,276
|$3,301
|$3,854
|Rough
|$1,672
|$2,443
|$2,850
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,128
|$4,384
|$5,075
|Clean
|$2,831
|$3,974
|$4,600
|Average
|$2,238
|$3,155
|$3,649
|Rough
|$1,644
|$2,335
|$2,699
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,507
|$4,824
|$5,548
|Clean
|$3,175
|$4,373
|$5,028
|Average
|$2,509
|$3,471
|$3,989
|Rough
|$1,844
|$2,569
|$2,950
Estimated values
2007 Honda Accord Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,909
|$4,446
|$5,286
|Clean
|$2,633
|$4,030
|$4,791
|Average
|$2,081
|$3,199
|$3,801
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,368
|$2,811