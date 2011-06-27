Used 1999 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $36,774
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera28,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
This 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera cabriolet has 28,800 miles. 2 Top Aero kit car with a Speed Yellow exterior and a black leather interior. It’s powered by a 3.4-liter flat-6 engine with a 5-speed automatic transmission featuring electronic overdrive. The factory optional equipment and standard equipment include 18-inch Turbo-design wheels, Technique Package, hardtop, power seats, yellow seatbelts, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, Turbo Twist Wheels Stainless-steel exhaust, leather seat trim, leather steering wheel, rear window defogger, automatic air conditioning, fog lights, heated and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, power central locking, power rear spoiler, cruise control, one-touch power windows and remote keyless entry. This Porsche includes factory books and an extra key. Our Mission: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Canada since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost fanciable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM* SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL 1-833-568-7155 TO SCHEDULE *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. Across the street from Big Surf Water park! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....Our Valued Client.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2993XS652133
Stock: 11664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,900
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera41,823 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Driver's Way - Pelham / Alabama
911 Carrera Cabriolet with Tiptronic, Gray Leather, Convertible with All Season Driving- Body Color Hard Top (not pictured), and 19'' Alloys! Super low miles. It has rebuilt Convertible Top Hydraulic Cylinders and 4 New Tires. Driver's Way selective AS IS vehicle! Here at Driver's Way, we choose the best of our trade-ins like this gorgeous silver 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera that is available to customers at a terrific price. It has had recent service by professionally trained Porsche mechanic. However, we have chosen not to replace key fob remote system because of large expense involved. The remote technology of this vintage of vehicle was not great to begin with and was just becoming mainstream. Also, interior has wear because of age. Features: 3.4L H6, Carbon Dashboard Package, Convertible HardTop, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats Package, Leatherette w/All Leather Seats, Power driver seat, and Power passenger seat. These AS IS vehicles do not come up for grabs very often, so you better act fast and make this Porsche 911 Carrera yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2993XS651533
Stock: W53234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- $24,900
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera44,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
HiLine Motorsports LLC - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA299XXS651254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,750
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 457,868 milesDelivery available*
Prestige Certified Motors - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2992XS623889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$20,999
1999 Porsche 911 undefined77,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Folsom Chevrolet - Folsom / California
Black Clean CARFAX. Local Trade, Non Smoker, CLEAN CAR FAX , Convertible HardTop. br br br Folsom Chevrolet is a member of the Folsom Chamber of Commerce over 10 years . We've been in business for over 20 years as a family owned and operated dealership. We sponsor the Hope Foundation, several local youth soccer, baseball and other sports on an annual basis. We are proud to be a part of this great community and enjoy the opportunity to give back. Come on in to Folsom Chevrolet, Where Friends Send Their Friends to Buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2996XS656337
Stock: 2144T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $23,950
1999 Porsche 911 undefined57,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DMV Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2999XS650306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,263
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 466,962 milesDelivery available*
Tim Dahle Ford - Spanish Fork / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2993XS656344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,500Great Deal | $5,530 below market
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera28,840 milesDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2994YS653485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,499Fair Deal | $685 below market
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera94,240 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prime Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
WWW.PAUTO1.COM(602) 288-8938 or(602) 857-8053-Prime Auto Dealers, high quality vehicles, you can trust!-If you are looking for quality used cars for sale, look no further than Prime Auto Dealers. -Instead of spending your valuable time looking through the countless online classifieds or driving to various dealerships in your area, Prime Auto Dealers has the information you need right at your computer. -Prime Auto Dealers is a family owned dealership founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We proud ourselves in the quality of vehicles that we offer to our clients. We are here to serve our customers and make their car buying experience unique., , Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Must test drive, Great first ride, Title in possession, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2990YS650437
Stock: 650437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,999
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera5,522 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this rare opportunity of a extremely low mileage, final year of air cooled 993 body Porsche 911 for sale. A 1998 911 Cabriolet in Ocean Blue Metallic over Cashmere Beige and with 5,522 current miles, this one is a keeper! Equipped with Motor Sound Package, Hi-Fi Sound, 17 Cup Wheels, Colored Crests on Center Caps, Intermittent Wipers, In Dash CD Player, Full Power Driver Seat, Full Power Passenger Seat, Wind Stop, Supple Leather Inserts Front and Rear, Litronic Headlights, Light RootWood Steering Wheel w/Full Leather Airbag Cover, Light RootWood Shift Knob, Light RootWood Brake Handle,etc. We are your Porsche and Exotic European car specialists in Southern California. Shawn Lawler & Stephan Lill have over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2993WS340487
Stock: WS340487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- $89,900
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S17,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Another great example of the 993 generation. This is the C2S coupe you have been looking for. Don't miss out on this one. It is exceptionally clean and has been serviced at Porsche North Scottsdale. Porsche North Scottsdale is a Premier Porsche Dealer and will ship vehicles to most destinations. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Tires: performance, 6 Speakers Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2992WS320920
Stock: PP3949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- $19,010Good Deal | $1,432 below market
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera62,765 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coda Motors - Willowbrook / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2999YS650873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,995Fair Deal | $605 below market
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera46,806 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarNu Sales - Warminster / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2995YS652071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,999Good Deal | $1,005 below market
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera66,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2991YS653783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $47,000
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 445,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry.Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998WS340646
Stock: W11381E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- Price Drop$65,496
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera28,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of West Houston - Houston / Texas
HOLY COW...HERE IT IS..ONE ORIGINAL OWNER-TEXAS CAR-LAST YEAR OF THE AIR COOLED! BEAUTIFULLY OPTIONED AND SUPER RARE!! 1998 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Carrera 2, MANUAL SHIFT, Convertible Soft Top, Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Security System, and much more, BLUE.Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS!Stop by Porsche of West Houston located at 11890 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079, for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2999WS340560
Stock: PWS340560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $65,995
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 442,698 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Thank you for visiting another one of Manhattan Motorcars's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet with 42,698mi...Recently serviced and Convertible top transmissions replaced! This Porsche includes: HI-FI SOUND PKG W/8-SPEAKER AMPLIFIER SYSTEM HEATED FRONT SEAT PKG W/ADJUSTABLE HEATING RANGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2994WS340417
Stock: PO2912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- $27,999
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera36,023 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri
Clean CARFAX, 18in Turbo Look Light Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Touch Screen Radio, and MORE!-WE DELIVER IN 300 MILES FOR FREE!-100% ONLINE TRANSACTIONS!-Guards Red-Space Gray Leather Interior-3.4L H6 Engine-6-Speed Manual Transmission-Rear Wheel Drive-Power Sunroof-18in Turbo Wheels-Touch Screen Radio-Power Windows-Cruise Control-A/C-Join the nearly 1,000 clients that have rated us an average of 4.8 of 5! The most commonly used phrases in our reviews are buying experience, fair price and highly recommend. We pride ourselves on providing an unique and friendly experience for all shoppers before, during and after the process. We place an extremely heavy emphasis on our intensive presale inspection by our team of ASE certified technicians. We then make the investments needed to bring all inventory up to the Modern Motorcars quality standards prior to considering it ready for retail. We serve the Greater Springfield Missouri area; however, our clients range from coast to coast. Over the years we have developed a very smooth process for delivery to your doorstep, free pickup at Springfield/Branson airport and premium warranties recognized in service centers nationally. In addition, we provide convenient and industry leading finance options with rates that compete with any lending source. Whether it is a vehicle purchased from Modern Motorcars or not, our Service Center is ready to handle all your needs from simple to the most complex on all makes and models. We treat every opportunity with care and focus on delivering all shoppers with our unique VIP experience providing the amenities you typically will not find in a family owned and operated dealership. We invite you to inspect our reviews and look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2999YS622708
Stock: 622708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020