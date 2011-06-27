Close

Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri

Clean CARFAX, 18in Turbo Look Light Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Touch Screen Radio, and MORE!-Guards Red-Space Gray Leather Interior-3.4L H6 Engine-6-Speed Manual Transmission-Rear Wheel Drive-Power Sunroof-18in Turbo Wheels-Touch Screen Radio-Power Windows-Cruise Control-A/C

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AA2999YS622708

Stock: 622708

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020