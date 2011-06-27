Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,373
|$7,216
|$8,423
|Clean
|$4,957
|$6,664
|$7,775
|Average
|$4,124
|$5,560
|$6,479
|Rough
|$3,292
|$4,457
|$5,183
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,326
|$8,159
|$9,366
|Clean
|$5,836
|$7,535
|$8,645
|Average
|$4,855
|$6,287
|$7,204
|Rough
|$3,875
|$5,040
|$5,763
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,834
|$7,472
|$8,549
|Clean
|$5,382
|$6,900
|$7,892
|Average
|$4,478
|$5,758
|$6,576
|Rough
|$3,574
|$4,615
|$5,260
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,283
|$8,014
|$9,154
|Clean
|$5,797
|$7,401
|$8,449
|Average
|$4,823
|$6,175
|$7,041
|Rough
|$3,849
|$4,950
|$5,632
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,094
|$7,764
|$8,864
|Clean
|$5,621
|$7,171
|$8,182
|Average
|$4,677
|$5,983
|$6,818
|Rough
|$3,733
|$4,796
|$5,454
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,557
|$8,220
|$9,318
|Clean
|$6,049
|$7,591
|$8,601
|Average
|$5,033
|$6,334
|$7,167
|Rough
|$4,017
|$5,077
|$5,733
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,225
|$7,982
|$9,138
|Clean
|$5,743
|$7,371
|$8,435
|Average
|$4,778
|$6,151
|$7,029
|Rough
|$3,814
|$4,930
|$5,622
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,027
|$8,037
|$9,355
|Clean
|$5,560
|$7,422
|$8,635
|Average
|$4,626
|$6,193
|$7,196
|Rough
|$3,692
|$4,964
|$5,756
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,175
|$7,905
|$9,045
|Clean
|$5,696
|$7,301
|$8,349
|Average
|$4,740
|$6,092
|$6,958
|Rough
|$3,783
|$4,883
|$5,566
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,144
|$6,203
|$6,906
|Clean
|$4,745
|$5,729
|$6,375
|Average
|$3,948
|$4,780
|$5,312
|Rough
|$3,151
|$3,832
|$4,249
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,532
|$7,221
|$8,329
|Clean
|$5,104
|$6,669
|$7,689
|Average
|$4,247
|$5,564
|$6,407
|Rough
|$3,389
|$4,460
|$5,125
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,768
|$7,419
|$8,506
|Clean
|$5,321
|$6,851
|$7,851
|Average
|$4,427
|$5,717
|$6,542
|Rough
|$3,534
|$4,582
|$5,233
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,489
|$8,250
|$9,412
|Clean
|$5,986
|$7,619
|$8,687
|Average
|$4,981
|$6,358
|$7,239
|Rough
|$3,975
|$5,096
|$5,791
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,705
|$7,438
|$8,576
|Clean
|$5,263
|$6,869
|$7,916
|Average
|$4,379
|$5,731
|$6,596
|Rough
|$3,495
|$4,594
|$5,276
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,656
|$7,282
|$8,351
|Clean
|$5,218
|$6,725
|$7,708
|Average
|$4,341
|$5,611
|$6,423
|Rough
|$3,465
|$4,498
|$5,138
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,472
|$7,106
|$8,181
|Clean
|$5,048
|$6,563
|$7,551
|Average
|$4,200
|$5,476
|$6,293
|Rough
|$3,352
|$4,389
|$5,034
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,916
|$7,646
|$8,784
|Clean
|$5,458
|$7,061
|$8,108
|Average
|$4,541
|$5,892
|$6,756
|Rough
|$3,624
|$4,723
|$5,405
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,410
|$7,014
|$8,068
|Clean
|$4,991
|$6,478
|$7,448
|Average
|$4,153
|$5,405
|$6,206
|Rough
|$3,314
|$4,332
|$4,964
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,612
|$7,244
|$8,318
|Clean
|$5,178
|$6,690
|$7,678
|Average
|$4,308
|$5,582
|$6,398
|Rough
|$3,438
|$4,474
|$5,118
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,383
|$6,968
|$8,009
|Clean
|$4,966
|$6,435
|$7,393
|Average
|$4,132
|$5,369
|$6,161
|Rough
|$3,298
|$4,304
|$4,928
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,635
|$9,589
|$11,517
|Clean
|$6,121
|$8,856
|$10,631
|Average
|$5,093
|$7,389
|$8,859
|Rough
|$4,065
|$5,923
|$7,086
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,574
|$8,828
|$10,305
|Clean
|$6,064
|$8,153
|$9,512
|Average
|$5,046
|$6,803
|$7,926
|Rough
|$4,027
|$5,452
|$6,340
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,409
|$8,137
|$9,276
|Clean
|$5,913
|$7,514
|$8,562
|Average
|$4,919
|$6,270
|$7,135
|Rough
|$3,926
|$5,026
|$5,707
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,294
|$8,025
|$9,166
|Clean
|$5,806
|$7,411
|$8,461
|Average
|$4,831
|$6,184
|$7,051
|Rough
|$3,856
|$4,957
|$5,640
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,445
|$8,039
|$9,092
|Clean
|$5,945
|$7,424
|$8,393
|Average
|$4,947
|$6,195
|$6,993
|Rough
|$3,948
|$4,965
|$5,594