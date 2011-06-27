  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2010 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,373$7,216$8,423
Clean$4,957$6,664$7,775
Average$4,124$5,560$6,479
Rough$3,292$4,457$5,183
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,326$8,159$9,366
Clean$5,836$7,535$8,645
Average$4,855$6,287$7,204
Rough$3,875$5,040$5,763
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,834$7,472$8,549
Clean$5,382$6,900$7,892
Average$4,478$5,758$6,576
Rough$3,574$4,615$5,260
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,283$8,014$9,154
Clean$5,797$7,401$8,449
Average$4,823$6,175$7,041
Rough$3,849$4,950$5,632
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,094$7,764$8,864
Clean$5,621$7,171$8,182
Average$4,677$5,983$6,818
Rough$3,733$4,796$5,454
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,557$8,220$9,318
Clean$6,049$7,591$8,601
Average$5,033$6,334$7,167
Rough$4,017$5,077$5,733
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,225$7,982$9,138
Clean$5,743$7,371$8,435
Average$4,778$6,151$7,029
Rough$3,814$4,930$5,622
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,027$8,037$9,355
Clean$5,560$7,422$8,635
Average$4,626$6,193$7,196
Rough$3,692$4,964$5,756
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,175$7,905$9,045
Clean$5,696$7,301$8,349
Average$4,740$6,092$6,958
Rough$3,783$4,883$5,566
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,144$6,203$6,906
Clean$4,745$5,729$6,375
Average$3,948$4,780$5,312
Rough$3,151$3,832$4,249
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,532$7,221$8,329
Clean$5,104$6,669$7,689
Average$4,247$5,564$6,407
Rough$3,389$4,460$5,125
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,768$7,419$8,506
Clean$5,321$6,851$7,851
Average$4,427$5,717$6,542
Rough$3,534$4,582$5,233
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,489$8,250$9,412
Clean$5,986$7,619$8,687
Average$4,981$6,358$7,239
Rough$3,975$5,096$5,791
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,705$7,438$8,576
Clean$5,263$6,869$7,916
Average$4,379$5,731$6,596
Rough$3,495$4,594$5,276
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,656$7,282$8,351
Clean$5,218$6,725$7,708
Average$4,341$5,611$6,423
Rough$3,465$4,498$5,138
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,472$7,106$8,181
Clean$5,048$6,563$7,551
Average$4,200$5,476$6,293
Rough$3,352$4,389$5,034
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,916$7,646$8,784
Clean$5,458$7,061$8,108
Average$4,541$5,892$6,756
Rough$3,624$4,723$5,405
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,410$7,014$8,068
Clean$4,991$6,478$7,448
Average$4,153$5,405$6,206
Rough$3,314$4,332$4,964
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,612$7,244$8,318
Clean$5,178$6,690$7,678
Average$4,308$5,582$6,398
Rough$3,438$4,474$5,118
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,383$6,968$8,009
Clean$4,966$6,435$7,393
Average$4,132$5,369$6,161
Rough$3,298$4,304$4,928
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,635$9,589$11,517
Clean$6,121$8,856$10,631
Average$5,093$7,389$8,859
Rough$4,065$5,923$7,086
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,574$8,828$10,305
Clean$6,064$8,153$9,512
Average$5,046$6,803$7,926
Rough$4,027$5,452$6,340
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,409$8,137$9,276
Clean$5,913$7,514$8,562
Average$4,919$6,270$7,135
Rough$3,926$5,026$5,707
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,294$8,025$9,166
Clean$5,806$7,411$8,461
Average$4,831$6,184$7,051
Rough$3,856$4,957$5,640
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,445$8,039$9,092
Clean$5,945$7,424$8,393
Average$4,947$6,195$6,993
Rough$3,948$4,965$5,594
Sell my 2010 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,745 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,729 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,745 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,729 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,745 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,729 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Honda Accord ranges from $3,151 to $6,906, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.