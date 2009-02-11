Used 1997 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 2,689 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$599,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)Ferrari-Maserati of Long Island is thrilled to present this ULTRA RARE 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Finished in Arctic Silver Metallic over Boxster Red Special Leather, the 911 Turbo S has been driven ONLY 2,689 miles. It has been expertly maintained by Authorized Porsche Dealers and well-respected throughout its life. Do not miss the rare opportunity to own a part of Porsche history as very few of these units were ever produced, and certainly none finer than this example remain.This 911 Turbo S is equipped with:- Electric Comfort Seats- Heated Seats- Cruise Control- Porsche CDR-210 CD Radio- Porsche Sound System- Alarm System- Electric Sunroof- Electric Windows- Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Cleaning System- Metallic Paint- Special LeatherIf you are in the market for a stunning example of the classic Porsche 911 Turbo S, call or email us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2995VS375953
Stock: NP4422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 18,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
1 Owner, 18K Mile 911 Carrera Cabriolet. This Is A True 1 Owner Car With Documented Original Miles At 18k. This Beautiful 993 Is In Impeccable Condition And One Of The Last Of The Air-Cooled 911's. Factory Options Include: 18in. Technology Wheels, Eight Way Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Pleated Leather Seats, Wind Stop, CR-210 Porsche Stereo, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Four Piston Brake Calipers With Cross-Drilled Rotors.. This Awesome 993 Cab Also Has Just Been Serviced In January 2020 Which Included New Tires, New Battery, New Hood And Hatch Struts, Air Filter, Oil Change And Also Had A Brand New OEM Black Soft Top Installed. Everthing Is In Working Order And Also Has A Squeaky Clean Carfax Report. This 993 Cabriolet Is A True Collector Car And Is Ready To Go To It's New Home. Call Us Before This One Gets Away...... We Also Have Long Term Financing Available For This Beautiful 911 As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now...................................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2990VS341028
Stock: 3384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- 18,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$499,000
Gold Coast Maserati Alfa Romeo - Great Neck / New York
1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)Gold Coast Maserati is thrilled to present this ULTRA RARE 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Finished in Black over Black Leather, the 911 Turbo S has been driven very few easy miles by its previous owners. It has been expertly maintained by Authorized Porsche Dealers and well-respected throughout its life. Do not miss the rare opportunity to own a part of Porsche history as very few of these units were ever produced, and certainly none finer than this example remain.This 911 Turbo S is equipped with:- Electric Comfort Seats- Heated Seats- Cruise Control- Porsche CDR-210 CD Radio- Porsche Sound System- Alarm System- Rear Wiper- Electric Windows- Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Cleaning System- Supple LeatherIf you are in the market for a stunning example of the classic Porsche 911 Turbo S, please call or email us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2999VS375762
Stock: GP0611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 20,197 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$59,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! INCREDIBLY CLEAN 993 WITH A FACTORY AERO KIT!! EXTREME PORSCHE ENTHUSIAST-OWNED WELL MAINTAINED. EXTREMELY LOW MILE LAST 911 WITH THE AIR-COOLED FLAT 6 NATURALLY ASPIRATED ENGINE. RUNS AND DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY! EVERYTHING WORKS. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN GUARDS RED WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:3.6L NATURALLY ASPIRATED FLAT 6 ENGINE TIPTRONIC BUTTON-SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 17 CUP 2 WHEELS FACTORY AERO KIT POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP (BLACK CANVAS IN GREAT SHAPE COMES WITH TONNEAU COVER ALSO IN GREAT SHAPE) GUARDS RED INSTRUMENT DIALS ALUMINUM TIPTRONIC SELECTOR LEVER STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST PIPES ALUMINUM PARKING BRAKE LEVER ENGINE SOUND PACKAGE 8 WAY POWER FRONT SEATS AUTOMATIC SPEED CONTROL SOUND SYSTEM WIND DEFLECTOR XENON HEADLAMPS PIONEER AFTERMARKET HEAD UNIT (ORIGINAL BECKER CD RADIO HEAD UNIT INCLUDED WITH CAR)AND MUCH MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE ARE PORSCHE ENTHUSIASTS AND SPEAK PORSCHE. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories. Visit Gas Motorcars online at www.gasmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-455-8494 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2990VS340512
Stock: C0512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1997 Porsche 91112,976 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,980
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
Phillips Auto is proud to represent this White on Gray, flawless, show grade 911 cab with less than 13000 miles! Completely original, all keys, books, certificate of authentication, original MSRP, air pump, and car cover! This highly desirable 911 will not disappoint the most critical buyer! -2 Keys
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998VS341424
Stock: 0102WK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 39,415 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$119,500
Randy Curnow Buick GMC - Kansas City / Kansas
Our inventory at Randy Curnow Buick GMC is constantly changing everyday! Please call to make sure that the vehicle that you're interested in is still in stock! See something you like? Contact us now at (913) 284-7144 for more information or to set up a test drive today! We will pick you up at the KC airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2996VS322183
Stock: 322183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2018
- 57,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *1997 Porsche Carrera Targa* in Arctic Silver Metallic over a Black interior with 57,554 miles. The Carrera Targa is powered by a 3.6L horizontally opposed six cylinder engine producing 282 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive and aÂ 6-Speed ManualÂ Transmission. This Carrera Targa is further enhanced with the following: Arctic Silver Metallic Exterior Color Black Interior Leather Seats Torque Limited Slip w/ ABD Heated Front Seat Package Power Seat Package Rims caps w/ Porsche Crest Remote CD Changer 6-Disc Porsche North Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group and has received the highly coveted Porsche Premier Dealer status. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detailing department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email mailto:porscheofnorthhouston@eleadtrack.net, or drop by our location at *13911 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0DA2990VS385261
Stock: CVS385261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 59,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$54,995
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...1997 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA CABRIOLET! 59K MILES! BLACK ON BLACK! PERFECT ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX! BEAUTIFUL CAR! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT. 3.6L AIR-COOLED 6 CYLINDER ENGINE WITH 6 SPEED MANUAL GEARBOX. FISTER SPORT EXHAUST. NEW CLUTCH. NEW CONVERTIBLE TOP IN GREAT CONDITION WHICH WORKS FLAWLESSLY. COLD A/C. 4 NEW TIRES W/ ALIGNMENT. REFINISHED 18 TURBO TWIST WHEELS. NEW STONE GUARDS AND NEW BRAKES WITH NEW SENSORS.COMES WITH 2 KEYS 2 REMOTES OWNERS MANUAL & ALL BOOKS CARPET FLOOR MATS CONVERTIBLE TOP BOOT SPARE TIRE JACK TOOL KIT AND AIR COMPRESSOR KIT.This 1997 Black Porsche 911 Carrera RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX. 2D Cabriolet, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry.We welcome any pre-buy inspections before purchase and can help facilitate door to door shipping to anywhere in the world at an affordable price. If you prefer to visit our showroom for a viewing, we are pleased to offer free airport pick-up from Reagan International Airport (DCA) or Richmond International Airport (RIC).Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg offers an extensive range of superb, low mile, exotic and luxury automobiles. If we don't have the car you are looking for please let us know and we will be happy to help find it. Just minutes off of I-95, Exit 130-B in Fredericksburg, VA. Call us now before it's gone and we will be glad to assist you! 888-693-4572.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998VS341097
Stock: 10632P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 33,726 miles
$169,880
Bentley Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage / California
Porsche Palm Springs proudly offers this beautiful *1997 Porsche 911 Turbo* in Black over a Black interior with 33,726 miles. The 911 Turbo is powered by a 3.6L Twin-Turbocharged Horizontally Opposed 6-cylinder engine producing 408 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque through an All Wheel Drive Platform and a 6-Speed Manual Transmission. This 911 Turbo is further enhanced with the following:BlackBlack Leather InteriorPorsche CR-210 Casette RadioRear WiperElectric Comfort SeatsCruise ControlPorsche Sound SystemDriver and Passenger AirbagWindscreen with graduated top tintAir conditioningLitronic /Bi-Xenon-headlamp incl. cleaning systemThird brake lightElectric sunroofElectric windowsOn-board computerPorsche CDC-1 CD ChangerHeated SeatsPorsche Palm Springs is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detail department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *3737 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264.* We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2998VS375753
Stock: PVS375753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- used
1997 Porsche 91179,284 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$47,955
Cherry Hill Porsche - Cherry Hill / New Jersey
We have the best prices on all Porsche models..Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Cab Black/Beige, Manual Transmission!!!At Cherry Hill Imports you can buy and finance with confidence. We will provide you with an excellent buying experience you will brag to your friends about. We buy cars, all years makes and models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2997VS342127
Stock: P45928A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 69,680 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$59,999
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Am/Fm Radio with Compact Disc, Full Leather Interior. This Porsche 911 Carrera also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Active Belts 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Vanity Mirrors - Have all keys, This Porsche is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2990VS321840
Stock: 4778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2019
- 73,805 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$51,995
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
*All Lake Norman Auto Exchange vehicles come with a complimentary 3 Month/3000 mile limited power-train warranty of up to $1000 and undergo a thorough 150+ Point Service Inspection. Visit Lake Norman Auto Exchange online at www.lknautoexchange.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 980-819-1792 today to schedule your test drive. **Dealer Fee of $499 for all cars includes 150+ point inspection the above stated warranty Service & NC inspection Detail full tank of gas and all DMV docs done by the dealer for your Tag/Title.***LIVE VIDEO TOUR is available upon request with every car.****C.A.R.Score is a third party unaffiliated company that does unbiased condition reports of our inventory. C.A.R.Score reports take the standard industry history report one step further by assessing the interior and exterior condition of a vehicle. Their in-depth reports can strengthen buyer confidence and answer shopper questions that vehicle history reports just don’t address.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2994VS341694
Stock: 2033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,888 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$105,000
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. 1997 Porsche 911 Black 6-Speed Manual 3.6L H6OPTION LIST: *993 911 Carrera 4S-Power Seat Package-Technic Package-Rim Caps (4) w/Porsche Crest-Sun Roof-TURBO-LOOK-Cruise ControlRecent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2998VS320225
Stock: PPN2089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 59,440 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$53,950
Gunbarrel Import Motors, Inc. - Niwot / Colorado
This 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr 2dr Carrera Cabriolet with Tiptronic features a 3.6L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Tiptronic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Classic Grey Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Excellent service history-see Carfax-recent annual service. Non-Smoker's car. Black with Black top and Grey Interior. Tires recently replaced, detailed and ready to go! Has Tonneau Cover for top, Tire Compressor, Floor Mats, Both Keys, Car Cover and Battery Maintainer. Very nice Porsche wheels, Targa style. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Jon Jelosek at 303-652-3040 or giminc1@qwestoffice.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2999VS341836
Stock: 41836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2017
- 5,522 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$99,999
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this rare opportunity of a extremely low mileage, final year of air cooled 993 body Porsche 911 for sale. A 1998 911 Cabriolet in Ocean Blue Metallic over Cashmere Beige and with 5,522 current miles, this one is a keeper! Equipped with Motor Sound Package, Hi-Fi Sound, 17 Cup Wheels, Colored Crests on Center Caps, Intermittent Wipers, In Dash CD Player, Full Power Driver Seat, Full Power Passenger Seat, Wind Stop, Supple Leather Inserts Front and Rear, Litronic Headlights, Light RootWood Steering Wheel w/Full Leather Airbag Cover, Light RootWood Shift Knob, Light RootWood Brake Handle,etc. We are your Porsche and Exotic European car specialists in Southern California. Shawn Lawler & Stephan Lill have over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2993WS340487
Stock: WS340487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 17,021 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$89,900
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Another great example of the 993 generation. This is the C2S coupe you have been looking for. Don't miss out on this one. It is exceptionally clean and has been serviced at Porsche North Scottsdale. Porsche North Scottsdale is a Premier Porsche Dealer and will ship vehicles to most destinations. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Tires: performance, 6 Speakers Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2992WS320920
Stock: PP3949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 38,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,980
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Just Arrived !! Super clean !! original Miles 38K!! 1996 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA CONVERTIBLE 3.6L H6 F GASOLINE Maximum Seating: 4 seats Gas Mileage: 15 MPG City 23 MPG Highway, 19 MPG Combined Engine: H6 Drivetrain:Rear-Wheel Drive Fuel Type:Gasoline , Power comes from an air-cooled 3.6L flat-six paired with a six-speed automatic transaxle; finished in Arena red Metalic , black convertible top over a Classic charcoal leather interior. Equipment includes a Blaupunkt cassette stereo, automatic speed control, power windows, and headlight washers. 2 + 2 Seating, 3.6L SOHC EFI chrome wheels, air-cooled 6 cyl engine,Aerodynamic drag-reducing under-carriage cover,Analog quartz clock,Anti-lock braking system,Body-color door handles,Brake pad wear indicator,Cruise control,Driver & front passenger airbags,Dual 3-way catalytic converters,Dual sunvisor mirrors,Front/rear 3-point inertia reel seatbelts,Front/rear stabilizer bars,Hydraulically activated single-disc dry clutch,Independent MacPherson struts front suspension w/chrome wheels, lower control arms$COMMA negative steering roll radius,Interior light w/delayed shutoff,Pwr windows,Tinted glass w/graduated tint windshield,Trip odometer, clean Carfax report, and a clean title. Equipment includes headlight washers, color-matched door handles and side mirrors, and dual exhaust Overall, the vehicle is in great condition for its age. Factory 17' chrome wheels, The interior is trimmed in Classic charcoal leather with matching carpets and door panels. Amenities include a Blaupunkt cassette stereo, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. Factory VDO instrumentation consists of a 180-mph speedometer, a tachometer with a 6,800-rpm redline, and an analog clock. The six-digit odometer shows 38,402 miles. The engine features VarioRam induction and was factory-rated at 282 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. C02 Catalytic converter, Hi-Fi sound system. lots of options. power convertible top , perfect top, Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998TS340903
Stock: 340903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,467 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$47,000
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry.Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998WS340646
Stock: W11381E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911
- 5(77%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(8%)
Related Porsche 911 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Mesa AZ
- Used Porsche Panamera Wilmington DE
- Used Porsche Panamera Rockford IL
- Used Porsche Panamera Minneapolis MN
- Used Porsche Panamera Frederick MD
- Used Porsche Panamera Stone Mountain GA
- Used Porsche Panamera Orange CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Allentown PA
- Used Porsche Panamera Memphis TN
- Used Porsche Panamera Evansville IN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2016 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2018 Houston TX
- Used Porsche Panamera 2010 Spring TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460