Used 1997 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia

NEW ARRIVAL!! INCREDIBLY CLEAN 993 WITH A FACTORY AERO KIT!! EXTREME PORSCHE ENTHUSIAST-OWNED WELL MAINTAINED. EXTREMELY LOW MILE LAST 911 WITH THE AIR-COOLED FLAT 6 NATURALLY ASPIRATED ENGINE. RUNS AND DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY! EVERYTHING WORKS. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN GUARDS RED WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:3.6L NATURALLY ASPIRATED FLAT 6 ENGINE TIPTRONIC BUTTON-SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 17 CUP 2 WHEELS FACTORY AERO KIT POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP (BLACK CANVAS IN GREAT SHAPE COMES WITH TONNEAU COVER ALSO IN GREAT SHAPE) GUARDS RED INSTRUMENT DIALS ALUMINUM TIPTRONIC SELECTOR LEVER STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST PIPES ALUMINUM PARKING BRAKE LEVER ENGINE SOUND PACKAGE 8 WAY POWER FRONT SEATS AUTOMATIC SPEED CONTROL SOUND SYSTEM WIND DEFLECTOR XENON HEADLAMPS PIONEER AFTERMARKET HEAD UNIT (ORIGINAL BECKER CD RADIO HEAD UNIT INCLUDED WITH CAR)AND MUCH MORE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA2990VS340512

Stock: C0512

Certified Pre-Owned: No

