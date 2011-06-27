Used 1990 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
C4 in the Mountains, AWD Rules in the Snow!!!
I've had my car (1990 964 C4) for over 6 years, It's be a great car with killer performance for it's year and awesome MPG, around 30 at 75mph. There great cars with lots of parts to upgrade. I purchased it from a Porsche dealer (smart when ever possible). They had all the records (1 owner) and the car had been serviced by them the entire time, previous owner drove it instead of a lot of 911 owners who just rub it with a diaper, my car had some milage on it. Not high for the year, about 90K. I've had lots of 911's over the years & I think (964's) are the most fun for the $. Buy a car that has great records, miles aren't that big of an issue, especially if your going to enjoy it as I do!
The Most Fun Car I have Ever Driven
For a 15 year old car, this is one great driving machine. The car has plenty of power and incredible acceleration. The all wheel drive system give the car great traction and make turning a smooth process. You really feel the road in a fun way and with the top down it adds a whole new dimension fun driving.
almost perfect
With a half dozen years of ownership, I have to say that this is one great car. It does everything well and rewards the true enthusist with performance and personality. Engine, clutch, brakes, transmission are bullet proof. Amazing reliabity in the running gear, but HVAC is an engineering absurity. I mean, why pump hot air from the engine when you could just run the hot oil (already passing by) through a 3-way valve and coil under the dash? And how many yards of leaky refrigerant hose do we have as it runs from one end of he car to the other? And those 5 servo motors in place of a few manual slide valves? Sorry. The HVAC is dumb.
True driver's car
This car is a blast to drive. The AWD keeps everything in check, unlike older 911's that had snap oversteer. The 964 model is the last year of the classic body and one of the last air cooled engines. You feel every bump in these cars and they corner as if they were on rails. Its acceleration is instant and braking is the same. Be prepared to spend money on maintenance, they are a 16 year old high performance vehicle and require regular service.
Efficient machine
This car exceedes the performance of all previous Porsches by a wide margin. It is a blast to drive and turns in 26 mpg on highway runs (if kept under 80mph). The brakes are fantastic. The AWD system almost fully makes up for the rear weight bias. The engine sounds much better than the new water-cooled jobs, too. The real deal. I had a fuel pump relay go bad once, and an A/C leak, but other than that, the car has been very reliable and capable of absorbing relentless abuse.
