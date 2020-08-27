Used 1990 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
911 Reviews & Specs
  • 1991 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1991 Porsche 911 Carrera

    75,136 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,900

    Details
  • 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster
    used

    1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster

    3,048 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $189,991

    Details
  • 1994 Porsche 911
    used

    1994 Porsche 911

    3,741 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $179,999

    Details
  • 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo
    used

    1994 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo

    70,291 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $350,000

    Details
  • 1994 Porsche 911 Speedster
    used

    1994 Porsche 911 Speedster

    64,748 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $129,888

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911
    used

    1995 Porsche 911

    11,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,999

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911
    used

    1995 Porsche 911

    99,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,499

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

    87,612 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,000

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

    71,147 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $45,500

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

    96,130 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,777

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911
    used

    1995 Porsche 911

    51,981 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,950

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 4
    used

    1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    139,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,900

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera

    38,402 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,980

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa

    31,492 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,996

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera

    29,754 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,900

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera

    82,450 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,990

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Turbo

    47,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $152,900

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911
    used

    1996 Porsche 911

    46,615 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
C4 in the Mountains, AWD Rules in the Snow!!!
advfamily,02/17/2011
I've had my car (1990 964 C4) for over 6 years, It's be a great car with killer performance for it's year and awesome MPG, around 30 at 75mph. There great cars with lots of parts to upgrade. I purchased it from a Porsche dealer (smart when ever possible). They had all the records (1 owner) and the car had been serviced by them the entire time, previous owner drove it instead of a lot of 911 owners who just rub it with a diaper, my car had some milage on it. Not high for the year, about 90K. I've had lots of 911's over the years & I think (964's) are the most fun for the $. Buy a car that has great records, miles aren't that big of an issue, especially if your going to enjoy it as I do!
Report abuse
