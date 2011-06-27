Estimated values
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,753
|$37,257
|$41,102
|Clean
|$32,868
|$36,294
|$39,993
|Average
|$31,096
|$34,369
|$37,777
|Rough
|$29,325
|$32,444
|$35,561
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,277
|$45,561
|$50,263
|Clean
|$40,194
|$44,384
|$48,908
|Average
|$38,027
|$42,030
|$46,198
|Rough
|$35,861
|$39,676
|$43,488