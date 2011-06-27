Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe Wagon Consumer Reviews

A Great Car ... Through The Years! k_texas , 05/16/2012 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought my Vibe new back in early '07 ... here it is five years later and I still love it. She (yes, it's a girl -- with her own name) just turned the corner and has safely and efficiently taken me over 100,000 miles. Can't rave enough about fuel economy. Last road trip was just a few weeks ago (about 900 miles r/t) ... she did me proud with 30-35 mpg!! Really?? YES! I noticed a past reviewer commented on very poor handling in Midwest winter snows. I'd like to chime in on that and say mine was quite the Opposite. She handled herself very respectably in a South Dakota winter -- with FOUR blizzards back-to-back. Report Abuse

Keep the Recall in Mind bike_canoe2 , 05/10/2011 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I agree with Edumonds it is sluggish, but 32 mpg city is a definate advantage. The seating is comfortable, road noise is average. It is fun to drive but it's not a sports car. NOW ABOUT THE RECALL - the PCM (performance control module) has issues, it will leave you stranded on the side of the road when it fails. The recall covers specific years, and specific engines so check yours at NHTSA.GOV and have it replaced if yours is recalled! The recall will cover replacing the PCM, labor, and towing to a GM dealer, but it does not cover a loaner vehicle. The dealer is very confident about the reliablity of this vehicle, this is the only issue they have with this vehicle.

Best Car We've ever owned! Scott , 03/31/2016 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is by far the best car we've ever owned. 220k and still great. Only repairs have been brakes, battery, serpentine belt, wiper blades and tires. Regular maintenance important, done with tranny fluid at each 50k, plugs at each 100k, same with coolant. Oil and filter every 5k. Still have original alternator, a/c unit (no recharge needed on freon), muffler system, hoses. Stock radio w/ 5 cd changer blew after 3 years-replaced with after market. Almost 10 years and this car is still going. Hope to get 230k then it's time to retire the Vibe....with tears in my eyes then I am sure.

Still high mpg! 34mpg , 03/16/2013 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have owned my Vibe since buying it off the lot in 2006. Over 335,000 miles and it is still averaging 33.4 mpg. Replaced the manual clutch due to some slippage at 247,000 miles, well beyond what most people would have thought a clutch would last. The alternator died at 285,000 miles. Those are the only major breakdowns. Still love the fact that it came with a 110 v wall outlet style plug in the console! Can use the same cellphone charger in the house as in the car. I can't believe theses don't come standard on all vehicles. No equipment problems other than the known PCM issue that was recalled/replaced and 3 of the 4 door handles broke off. Replacing them are cheap ($11 off Amazon) and easy to do (thanks Youtube). Just drove 1200 miles at 5 mph above the speed limit and got 34.2 mpg!